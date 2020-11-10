Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues were $37.3 million; compared to $63.4 million in Q3 2019 and similar to that of the previous quarter.

GAAP operating loss was $10.9 million compared to operating income of $7.0 million in Q3 2019 and an operating loss of $3.5 million in the previous quarter. The GAAP operating loss in the quarter includes $8.2 million in expenses related to the Comtech merger and litigation and their effects.

Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter was $1.9 million compared with operating income of $7.5 million in Q3 2019 and compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million in the previous quarter.

GAAP net loss was $11.6 million, or loss of $0.21 per share, compared with net income of $6.3 million, or income of $0.11 per diluted share in Q3 2019; GAAP net loss in the previous quarter was $4.2 million, or loss of $0.08 per share.

Non-GAAP net loss was $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2019, and compared with net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.06 per share, as reported in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million in Q3 2019, and adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the previous quarter.

Gilat plans to distribute $55 million as a cash dividend, out of which $20 million was declared and will be paid on December 2 nd , 2020 and an additional $35 million to be declared subject to court approval.

Income from the merger termination and litigation settlement paid by Comtech will be recorded in Q4 2020.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's Interim CEO, commented, “Albeit our third quarter results were still negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic’s effect and even more so by the litigation with Comtech, I am very optimistic as we continue to see a recovery in most of our areas of operations. During this quarter we made several significant achievements in our strategic growth engines of Cellular Backhaul, NGSO, and in our business in Peru which have resulted in significant increase in our backlog.

"Gilat continues to lead the market of Cellular Backhaul and we continue to reap the benefits of our cellular backhaul managed service strategy that allows us to enjoy larger contracts with recurring revenue. As an example, in North America we had two such major achievements this quarter. Gilat was awarded $20 Million for a three-year managed-service contract-renewal and expansion from a Tier-1 MNO in the United States and a three-year managed service contract by Southern Linc, for coverage to remote areas as well as emergency response.

"In NGSO and VHTS, we are progressing according to schedule with our partner SES to provide our next generation innovative baseband platform for O3B mPOWER. Throughout the last year, we have been working closely with SES with the joint goal of bringing to market unparalleled customer experience in all target verticals.

"Further, we just announced that SES and Gilat expanded the O3b mPower partnership with a multi-million-dollar follow-on order for high-speed modems. The modems will deliver multi Gbps throughput, targeting high-end services over the O3b mPOWER MEO constellation.

"Lastly, in Peru, we were awarded this quarter a large contract by IPT, a consortium consisting of Telefonica and Facebook among others."

Mr. Sfadia concluded:

"I am pleased with our business accomplishments and with the healthy pipeline of significant and large opportunities and believe that these accomplishments will enable us to demonstrate a sequentially improved fourth quarter, both in terms of revenues and profitability."

Non-GAAP Measures



The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation costs and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine months ended

Three months ended

September, 30

September, 30

2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 123,258 $ 185,178 $ 37,270 $ 63,384 Cost of revenues 95,341 116,369 27,827 40,130 Gross profit 27,917 68,809 9,443 23,254 Research and development expenses 20,215 24,088 6,442 7,596 Less - grants 932 1,610 460 516 Research and development expenses, net 19,283 22,478 5,982 7,080 Selling and marketing expenses 12,337 16,332 3,687 5,044 General and administrative expenses 10,269 13,666 2,478 4,139 Merger, acquisition and related litigation 11,149 - 8,198 - Total operating expenses 53,038 52,476 20,345 16,263 Operating income (loss) (25,121 ) 16,333 (10,902 ) 6,991 Financial expenses, net (1,715 ) (1,940 ) (286 ) (540 ) Income (loss) before taxes on income (26,836 ) 14,393 (11,188 ) 6,451 Taxes on income 695 1,876 363 163 Net income (loss) $ (27,531 ) $ 12,517 $ (11,551 ) $ 6,288 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share Basic 55,506,266 55,329,617 55,520,197 55,463,945 Diluted 55,506,266 56,029,698 55,520,197 56,059,239

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 9,443 28 $ 9,471 $ 23,254 68 $ 23,322 Operating expenses 20,345 (8,950 ) 11,395 16,263 (433 ) 15,830 Operating income (loss) (10,902 ) 8,978 (1,924 ) 6,991 501 7,492 Net income (loss) (11,551 ) 8,978 (2,573 ) 6,288 501 6,789 Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 55,520,197 55,520,197 55,463,945 55,463,945 Diluted 55,520,197 55,520,197 56,059,239 56,179,331 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,

Merger, acquisition and relatedlitigation and restructuring and re-organization costs. Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (11,551 ) $ 6,288 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 21 55 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 7 13 28 68 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 259 382 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 49 51 Merger, acquisition and related litigation 8,198 - Restructuring and re-organization costs 444 - 8,950 433 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,573 ) $ 6,789

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 27,917 144 $ 28,061 $ 68,809 706 $ 69,515 Operating expenses 53,038 (12,887 ) 40,151 52,476 (2,339 ) 50,137 Operating income (loss) (25,121 ) 13,031 (12,090 ) 16,333 3,045 19,378 Net income (loss) (27,531 ) 13,031 (14,500 ) 12,517 3,045 15,562 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.06 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 55,506,266 55,506,266 55,329,617 55,329,617 Diluted 55,506,266 55,506,266 56,029,698 56,180,242 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,

Merger, acquisition and related litigation, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring and re-organization costs. Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (27,531 ) $ 12,517 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 127 198 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 17 479 Restructuring and re-organization costs - 29 144 706 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 860 1,532 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 150 152 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses 11 100 Merger, acquisition and related litigation 11,149 - Restructuring and re-organization costs 717 555 12,887 2,339 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (14,500 ) $ 15,562

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Nine months ended Three months ended September 30,

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP operating income (loss) $ (25,121 ) $ 16,333 $ (10,902 ) $ 6,991 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 987 1,730 280 437 Trade secrets and other litigation expenses 11 100 - - Restructuring and re-organization costs 717 585 444 - Merger, acquisition and related litigation 11,149 - 8,198 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 7,924 8,413 2,542 2,627 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,333 ) $ 27,161 $ 562 $ 10,055 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Nine months ended Three months ended September 30,

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Fixed Networks $ 67,587 $ 94,104 $ 22,797 $ 27,268 Mobility Solutions 42,417 70,615 9,210 27,116 Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects 13,254 20,459 5,263 9,000 Total revenue $ 123,258 $ 185,178 $ 37,270 $ 63,384

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,574 $ 74,778 Restricted cash 25,628 27,067 Trade receivables, net 26,199 47,731 Contract assets 38,102 23,698 Inventories 31,816 27,203 Other current assets 16,558 23,007 Total current assets 189,877 223,484 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term restricted cash 40 124 Severance pay funds 6,227 6,831 Deferred taxes 18,329 18,455 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,665 5,211 Other long term receivables 7,796 10,156 Total long-term assets 38,057 40,777 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 77,618 82,584 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,192 1,523 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 350,212 $ 391,836 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ 4,000 $ 4,096 Trade payables 17,302 20,725 Accrued expenses 54,075 54,676 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 25,908 27,220 Operating lease liabilities 1,940 1,977 Other current liabilities 10,406 12,261 Total current liabilities 113,631 120,955 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities - 4,000 Accrued severance pay 6,493 7,061 Long-term advances from customers - 2,866 Operating lease liabilities 3,754 3,258 Other long-term liabilities 1,069 108 Total long-term liabilities 11,316 17,293 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,644 2,643 Additional paid-in capital 928,337 927,348 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,830 ) (5,048 ) Accumulated deficit (698,886 ) (671,355 ) Total shareholders' equity 225,265 253,588 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 350,212 $ 391,836