Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today
reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights
- Revenues were $37.3 million; compared to $63.4 million in Q3 2019 and similar to that of the previous quarter.
- GAAP operating loss was $10.9 million compared to operating income of $7.0 million in Q3 2019 and an operating loss of $3.5 million in the previous quarter. The GAAP operating loss in the quarter includes $8.2 million in expenses related to the Comtech merger and litigation and their effects.
- Non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter was $1.9 million compared with operating income of $7.5 million in Q3 2019 and compared to an operating loss of $2.6 million in the previous quarter.
- GAAP net loss was $11.6 million, or loss of $0.21 per share, compared with net income of $6.3 million, or income of $0.11 per diluted share in Q3 2019; GAAP net loss in the previous quarter was $4.2 million, or loss of $0.08 per share.
- Non-GAAP net loss was $2.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in Q3 2019, and compared with net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.06 per share, as reported in the prior quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million in Q3 2019, and adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the previous quarter.
- Gilat plans to distribute $55 million as a cash dividend, out of which $20 million was declared and will be paid on December 2nd, 2020 and an additional $35 million to be declared subject to court approval.
- Income from the merger termination and litigation settlement paid by Comtech will be recorded in Q4 2020.
Adi Sfadia, Gilat's Interim CEO, commented, “Albeit our third quarter results were still negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic’s effect and even more so by the litigation with Comtech, I am very optimistic as we continue to see a recovery in most of our areas of operations. During this quarter we made several significant achievements in our strategic growth engines of Cellular Backhaul, NGSO, and in our business in Peru which have resulted in significant increase in our backlog.
"Gilat continues to lead the market of Cellular Backhaul and we continue to reap the benefits of our cellular backhaul managed service strategy that allows us to enjoy larger contracts with recurring revenue. As an example, in North America we had two such major achievements this quarter. Gilat was awarded $20 Million for a three-year managed-service contract-renewal and expansion from a Tier-1 MNO in the United States and a three-year managed service contract by Southern Linc, for coverage to remote areas as well as emergency response.
"In NGSO and VHTS, we are progressing according to schedule with our partner SES to provide our next generation innovative baseband platform for O3B mPOWER. Throughout the last year, we have been working closely with SES with the joint goal of bringing to market unparalleled customer experience in all target verticals.
"Further, we just announced that SES and Gilat expanded the O3b mPower partnership with a multi-million-dollar follow-on order for high-speed modems. The modems will deliver multi Gbps throughput, targeting high-end services over the O3b mPOWER MEO constellation.
"Lastly, in Peru, we were awarded this quarter a large contract by IPT, a consortium consisting of Telefonica and Facebook among others."
Mr. Sfadia concluded:
"I am pleased with our business accomplishments and with the healthy pipeline of significant and large opportunities and believe that these accomplishments will enable us to demonstrate a sequentially improved fourth quarter, both in terms of revenues and profitability."
Key Recent Announcements
Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation costs and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).
Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com
Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com
Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
gilat@gkir.com
+1 646 688 3559
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
Nine months ended
|
Three months ended
|
September, 30
|
September, 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|$
|123,258
|$
|185,178
|$
|37,270
|$
|63,384
|Cost of revenues
|95,341
|116,369
|27,827
|40,130
|Gross profit
|27,917
|68,809
|9,443
|23,254
|Research and development expenses
|20,215
|24,088
|6,442
|7,596
|Less - grants
|932
|1,610
|460
|516
|Research and development expenses, net
|19,283
|22,478
|5,982
|7,080
|Selling and marketing expenses
|12,337
|16,332
|3,687
|5,044
|General and administrative expenses
|10,269
|13,666
|2,478
|4,139
|Merger, acquisition and related litigation
|11,149
|-
|8,198
|-
|Total operating expenses
|53,038
|52,476
|20,345
|16,263
|Operating income (loss)
|(25,121
|)
|16,333
|(10,902
|)
|6,991
|Financial expenses, net
|(1,715
|)
|(1,940
|)
|(286
|)
|(540
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes on income
|(26,836
|)
|14,393
|(11,188
|)
|6,451
|Taxes on income
|695
|1,876
|363
|163
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(27,531
|)
|$
|12,517
|$
|(11,551
|)
|$
|6,288
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|0.23
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.11
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.11
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|55,506,266
|55,329,617
|55,520,197
|55,463,945
|Diluted
|55,506,266
|56,029,698
|55,520,197
|56,059,239
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|GAAP
|Adjustments (1)
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments (1)
|Non-GAAP
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Gross profit
|$
|9,443
|28
|$
|9,471
|$
|23,254
|68
|$
|23,322
|Operating expenses
|20,345
|(8,950
|)
|11,395
|16,263
|(433
|)
|15,830
|Operating income (loss)
|(10,902
|)
|8,978
|(1,924
|)
|6,991
|501
|7,492
|Net income (loss)
|(11,551
|)
|8,978
|(2,573
|)
|6,288
|501
|6,789
|Earnings (loss) per share (basic and diluted)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.16
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings per share
|Basic
|55,520,197
|55,520,197
|55,463,945
|55,463,945
|Diluted
|55,520,197
|55,520,197
|56,059,239
|56,179,331
|
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,
Merger, acquisition and relatedlitigation and restructuring and re-organization costs.
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(11,551
|)
|$
|6,288
|Gross profit
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|21
|55
|Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|7
|13
|28
|68
|Operating expenses
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|259
|382
|Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|49
|51
|Merger, acquisition and related litigation
|8,198
|-
|Restructuring and re-organization costs
|444
|-
|8,950
|433
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(2,573
|)
|$
|6,789
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|Nine months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|GAAP
|Adjustments (1)
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Adjustments (1)
|Non-GAAP
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Gross profit
|$
|27,917
|144
|$
|28,061
|$
|68,809
|706
|$
|69,515
|Operating expenses
|53,038
|(12,887
|)
|40,151
|52,476
|(2,339
|)
|50,137
|Operating income (loss)
|(25,121
|)
|13,031
|(12,090
|)
|16,333
|3,045
|19,378
|Net income (loss)
|(27,531
|)
|13,031
|(14,500
|)
|12,517
|3,045
|15,562
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|0.24
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.28
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|0.24
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average number of shares used in
|computing earnings per share
|Basic
|55,506,266
|55,506,266
|55,329,617
|55,329,617
|Diluted
|55,506,266
|55,506,266
|56,029,698
|56,180,242
|
(1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions,
Merger, acquisition and related litigation, trade secrets and other litigation expenses and restructuring and re-organization costs.
|Nine months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(27,531
|)
|$
|12,517
|Gross profit
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|127
|198
|Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|17
|479
|Restructuring and re-organization costs
|-
|29
|144
|706
|Operating expenses
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|860
|1,532
|Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
|150
|152
|Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
|11
|100
|Merger, acquisition and related litigation
|11,149
|-
|Restructuring and re-organization costs
|717
|555
|12,887
|2,339
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(14,500
|)
|$
|15,562
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|ADJUSTED EBITDA:
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|(25,121
|)
|$
|16,333
|$
|(10,902
|)
|$
|6,991
|Add:
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
|987
|1,730
|280
|437
|Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
|11
|100
|-
|-
|Restructuring and re-organization costs
|717
|585
|444
|-
|Merger, acquisition and related litigation
|11,149
|-
|8,198
|-
|Depreciation and amortization (*)
|7,924
|8,413
|2,542
|2,627
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,333
|)
|$
|27,161
|$
|562
|$
|10,055
|(*) Including amortization of lease incentive
|SEGMENT REVENUE:
|Nine months ended
|Three months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Fixed Networks
|$
|67,587
|$
|94,104
|$
|22,797
|$
|27,268
|Mobility Solutions
|42,417
|70,615
|9,210
|27,116
|Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects
|13,254
|20,459
|5,263
|9,000
|Total revenue
|$
|123,258
|$
|185,178
|$
|37,270
|$
|63,384
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|51,574
|$
|74,778
|Restricted cash
|25,628
|27,067
|Trade receivables, net
|26,199
|47,731
|Contract assets
|38,102
|23,698
|Inventories
|31,816
|27,203
|Other current assets
|16,558
|23,007
|Total current assets
|189,877
|223,484
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Long-term restricted cash
|40
|124
|Severance pay funds
|6,227
|6,831
|Deferred taxes
|18,329
|18,455
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,665
|5,211
|Other long term receivables
|7,796
|10,156
|Total long-term assets
|38,057
|40,777
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|77,618
|82,584
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|1,192
|1,523
|GOODWILL
|43,468
|43,468
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|350,212
|$
|391,836
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current maturities of long-term loans
|$
|4,000
|$
|4,096
|Trade payables
|17,302
|20,725
|Accrued expenses
|54,075
|54,676
|Advances from customers and deferred revenues
|25,908
|27,220
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,940
|1,977
|Other current liabilities
|10,406
|12,261
|Total current liabilities
|113,631
|120,955
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|-
|4,000
|Accrued severance pay
|6,493
|7,061
|Long-term advances from customers
|-
|2,866
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,754
|3,258
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,069
|108
|Total long-term liabilities
|11,316
|17,293
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
|2,644
|2,643
|Additional paid-in capital
|928,337
|927,348
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,830
|)
|(5,048
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(698,886
|)
|(671,355
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|225,265
|253,588
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|350,212
|$
|391,836
|GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Nine months ended
|
Three months ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(27,531
|)
|$
|12,517
|$
|(11,551
|)
|$
|6,288
|Adjustments required to reconcile net income
|to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,757
|8,247
|2,486
|2,565
|Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment
|34
|-
|11
|-
|Stock-based compensation of options
|987
|1,730
|280
|437
|Accrued severance pay, net
|37
|345
|11
|(37
|)
|Deferred income taxes, net
|101
|1,081
|(39
|)
|(304
|)
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
|20,852
|141
|2,488
|(2,365
|)
|Decrease (increase) in contract assets
|(14,404
|)
|25,408
|(6,042
|)
|25,640
|Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term
|and deferred charges)
|7,919
|(1,419
|)
|1,209
|(1,390
|)
|Decrease (increase) in inventories
|(5,150
|)
|(7,685
|)
|548
|(1,548
|)
|Decrease in trade payables
|(3,335
|)
|(4,515
|)
|(2,825
|)
|(8,448
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
|(193
|)
|(8,904
|)
|5,616
|(1,828
|)
|Increase (decrease) in advance from customers
|(4,116
|)
|(9,540
|)
|1,609
|(1,135
|)
|Decrease in current and non current liabilities
|(219
|)
|(2,659
|)
|(904
|)
|(708
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(17,261
|)
|14,747
|(7,103
|)
|17,167
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(2,740
|)
|(5,649
|)
|(861
|)
|(2,062
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,740
|)
|(5,649
|)
|(861
|)
|(2,062
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Exercise of stock options
|-
|375
|-
|-
|Dividend payment
|-
|(24,864
|)
|-
|-
|Repayment of long-term loans
|(4,096
|)
|(4,353
|)
|-
|(122
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,096
|)
|(28,842
|)
|-
|(122
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(630
|)
|(235
|)
|(91
|)
|(256
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(24,727
|)
|(19,979
|)
|(8,055
|)
|14,727
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|101,969
|104,204
|85,297
|69,498
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|77,242
|$
|84,225
|$
|77,242
|$
|84,225
