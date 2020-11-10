CureVac : CureVac Publishes Detailed Interim Phase 1 Data of its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV

- Data publication follows positive topline data reported November 2, 2020

- Full pre-print manuscript available on medRxiv

- Company to host conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. CET (11 a.m. EST)



TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - November 10, 2020 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), today announced publication of detailed interim Phase 1 data, following the reporting of positive topline data on November 2, 2020. The manuscript is available on medRxiv and will also be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

The previously announced interim data showed that CVnCoV was generally well tolerated across all tested doses (2-12µg) and induced strong binding and neutralizing antibody responses in addition to first indication of T cell activation. The quality of immune response was found to be comparable to recovered COVID-19 patients, closely mimicking the immune response after natural COVID-19 infection.

CureVac will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. CET (11 a.m. EST) to provide more insight on the detailed Phase 1 interim trial data.



About CVnCoV

CureVac began development of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in January 2020. The compound is an optimized, non-chemically modified mRNA, encoding the prefusion stabilized full-length spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Phase 1 clinical study of CVnCoV began in June 2020 at clinical study centers in Germany and Belgium in collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI). At the end of September 2020, CVnCoV entered a Phase 2a clinical trial in Peru and Panama, extending clinical studies into older adults and regions with high-incidence of COVID-19 infections. CureVac plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical study by the end of 2020. Clinical trial material is provided by the company's substantial production capacities for mRNA vaccines at its headquarters in Tübingen. The company is currently expanding those manufacturing capacities to allow for broad-scale manufacturing of CVnCoV for potential commercial supply preparedness.