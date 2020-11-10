 

DGAP-News Varengold Bank AG: Strong performance continues in Q3

DGAP-News: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous
Varengold Bank AG: Strong performance continues in Q3

10.11.2020 / 13:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • EBT increases by 28% compared to the previous period despite the pandemic and risk provisioning
  • Commission fees are once again the main driver of increased revenues
  • Management Board decides to pay out COVID-19 bonuses to employees


Hamburg, 10/11/2020 - For Varengold Bank AG, 2019 was the most successful year in its history and the first half of its 25th anniversary year has also shown very gratifying financial results despite the pandemic. It is now apparent that the Hamburg-based bank has continued its strong performance in the third quarter of 2020.

Commission fees, which rose from EUR 9.3M to EUR 13.5M, were once again the main driver of a EUR 3.5M increase in revenues compared to the same period in the previous year. As in the first half of 2020, most of these fees were generated through lending and financial transaction services within Commercial Banking, one of Varengold Bank's two core business areas.

Given the uncertainties associated with the continuing pandemic, Varengold Bank will again use a significant share of this revenue increase for risk provisioning. Nonetheless, the EBT of EUR 2,849,205 for the first three quarters of 2020 will remain 28% higher compared to the same period in 2019 (EUR 2,232,083).

In the light of the continued earnings strength of Varengold Bank under particularly challenging conditions, the Management Board has decided to pay out a COVID-19 bonus towards the year's end. Depending on type of employment and length of service, employees will receive a payment of up to EUR 1,500. Owing to a respective provision by the Federal Ministry of Finance, this bonus will remain tax-free within Germany. Board Member Dr. Bernhard commented on the decision as follows:

