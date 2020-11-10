Moody’s Analytics Announces Synergy Conference Dates and Agenda

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce Synergy 2020 , a virtual reimagining of our annual flagship conferences. Each of the event’s three days will focus on a different region with a mix of global and locally relevant presentations featuring Moody’s Analytics experts and distinguished industry guests.

Three key themes rise to the surface in these event agendas:

» Managing emerging credit risks during and after the current uncertainty

» Building resilient and sustainable decision-making processes

» Creating business insights from data

As Moody’s Analytics continues to grow, so does the scope of topics we are able to explore. Synergy 2020 offers participants dedicated streams focused on commercial credit and commercial real estate, featuring both Moody’s Analytics and industry experts.

The Americas event includes multiple sessions on climate risk. Emilie Mazzacurati, Founder and CEO of Four Twenty Seven, will join Jing Zhang, Head of Enterprise Risk Solutions Research at Moody's Analytics, and others for a look at how climate risk is already affecting financial reporting and expected credit loss (ECL) processes.

To further address climate risk, the EMEA event will feature a session focused on navigating sustainable finance and climate risk issues for future investments and risk management. Emilie Beral, Executive Director of V.E, an affiliate of Moody’s, will give an overview of the challenges of ESG assessment for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

Our APAC event includes a session with Piyush Gupta, CEO and Director of Singapore’s DBS Bank. Mr. Gupta will discuss how banks in the region must adapt to thrive in the face of rapid change. In addition to this keynote presentation, David Thomas, Group Chief Risk Officer of CIMB, and David Hamilton, Managing Director from Moody’s Analytics will hold a fireside chat to talk about useful tools and strategies for better credit risk decision analytics.

Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi will deliver the keynote address at all three events. Factoring in the results of the US presidential election, Mr. Zandi will offer his economic outlook globally and for each region; for our APAC event he will be joined by Moody’s Analytics Chief APAC Economist Steve Cochrane.

“We are hosting the Synergy events to share new strategies for responding to the pandemic, and anticipating how changes brought on by the pandemic might carry over to the post-pandemic environment,” said Steve Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “We look forward to bringing the Moody’s customer community together to support better business decisions in this challenging environment.”

Register for one or more Synergy events here.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005141/en/