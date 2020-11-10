Schrödinger to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the upcoming virtual investor conferences in November and December.

3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat on December 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET

BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference

Fireside Chat on December 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. Archived replays will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 400 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

