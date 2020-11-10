 

Forma Therapeutics Announces FT-4202 Receives Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation to Forma’s FT-4202 for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD), based on a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). FT-4202 was previously granted Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with SCD.

“I am pleased to see the regulatory community recognize the urgent need to bring therapies to people living with sickle cell disease,” said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. “Without effective treatment, sickle cell can affect all organs over time and lead to substantial suffering for those born with this genetic disease. We embrace the potential this designation may provide as we prepare to initiate a global registrational Phase 2/3 trial with FT-4202 in the first quarter of 2021.”

Forma is currently enrolling patients with SCD in a randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) of FT-4202. For more information on eligibility and study sites for the open Phase 1 study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov/NCT03815695.

About Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union (EU)

The European Commission grants Orphan Drug designation (ODD) to investigational drugs intended to diagnose, prevent or treat a rare disease. To qualify for ODD, the potential therapeutic must target a life-threatening or chronically debilitating disease that affects fewer than five (5) in 10,000 persons in the EU. In addition, the investigational drug must either provide a significant benefit over existing therapies or provide a treatment for patients for whom existing therapies do not work or exist. The designation provides financial and regulatory incentives to the sponsor company such as reduced fees, tax waivers, dedicated funds to reimbursement and 10 years of market exclusivity.

