IMV Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Andrew Hall as Chief Business Officer

“Andrew brings a remarkable scope of accomplishments and experience with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies that should drive successful business and scientific collaborations for IMV,” said Frederic Ors, IMV’s Chief Executive Officer. “He joins the company at an exciting time as we prepare to initiate a Phase 1 trial for our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, DPX-COVID-19, and are completing several Phase 2 studies of our lead oncology candidate, DPX-Survivac, the first of our novel class of T cell therapies. We also look forward to leveraging Andrew’s expertise in commercial strategy and launching therapies that impact patients’ lives.”

IMV Inc. (Nasdaq: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Hall to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Mr. Hall will oversee all business development and commercial initiatives for IMV’s pipeline.

An accomplished business growth executive, Mr. Hall joins IMV with more than 20 years of executive experience in biopharmaceuticals and life sciences. He has spent his career focused on corporate and portfolio strategy, as well as business development and commercial operations with industry leaders such as Celgene, Merck, Schering-Plough and Bristol-Meyers Squibb spearheading new product development, analytics and commercial strategy for immunology & inflammation, oncology, women's health, cardiovascular portfolios and more. In his most recent roles with Celgene, Mr. Hall had led new product analytics and commercial strategy for the Inflammation & Immunology division and led new critical alliances across all therapeutic areas.

Andrew Hall commented “IMV’s focus on fully synthetic immunotherapies that bolster and direct the power of the immune system against diseases is highly differentiated. The company’s DPX platform has the ability to generate targeted and sustained killing capabilities in vivo, which is promising for not only cancer but also for infectious diseases, allergic responses and other disease areas with high unmet need. I’m honored for the opportunity to work with the IMV team to help advance its entire pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines and I look forward to bringing new options to market for patients with significant unmet medical needs."