Stony Brook University Hospital Launches COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program Powered by Applied DNA’s Assay Kit and Services

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company") a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (the “Assay Kit”) has been selected by Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) for use in SBUH’s newly launched COVID-19 surveillance testing program (the “Program”). At peak operations, the Program will utilize frequent pooled testing to enable the early detection and response for potential COVID-19 cases across the 9,000-member faculty and staff of SBUH and Renaissance School of Medicine. In this surveillance testing modality, the Company expects to provide up to 1,800 (5 individuals per pooled test) of its Linea COVID-19 tests per week.

Applied DNA has received an initial stocking order under its Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SBUH for 3,400 tests and related consumables to enable the pooled testing of 17,000 individuals. The Company expects the receipt of recurring purchase orders for Assay Kits and consumables for the Program.