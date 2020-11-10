 

Stony Brook University Hospital Launches COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program Powered by Applied DNA’s Assay Kit and Services

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company") a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that its Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit (the “Assay Kit”) has been selected by Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) for use in SBUH’s newly launched COVID-19 surveillance testing program (the “Program”). At peak operations, the Program will utilize frequent pooled testing to enable the early detection and response for potential COVID-19 cases across the 9,000-member faculty and staff of SBUH and Renaissance School of Medicine. In this surveillance testing modality, the Company expects to provide up to 1,800 (5 individuals per pooled test) of its Linea COVID-19 tests per week.

Applied DNA has received an initial stocking order under its Master Services Agreement (MSA) with SBUH for 3,400 tests and related consumables to enable the pooled testing of 17,000 individuals. The Company expects the receipt of recurring purchase orders for Assay Kits and consumables for the Program.

The Program is modeled after the Company’s proprietary safeCircle platform, a pooled surveillance testing program developed and used in-house by the Company’s Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories (ADCL) subsidiary. safeCircle utilizes the Company’s Assay Kit in conjunction with an automated, high-throughput testing workflow and equipment, software, and services to return pooled surveillance test results typically within 24 hours.

“Workplaces, classrooms, and communities are beginning to recognize pooled surveillance testing as an effective and cost-efficient means of monitoring virus activity at local, state, and national levels. Offering our high sensitivity Assay Kit for use in a surveillance testing modality creates additional sales opportunities,” stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA. “We can service burgeoning demand for surveillance testing in-house at ADCL, and as we recently reported, the activity level in our sales pipeline is such that we are in the process of expanding its surveillance testing capacity. We can also empower any laboratory equipped with authorized equipment to launch their own pooled surveillance testing capacity through the implementation of the safeCircle platform.”

