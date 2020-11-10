Orthofix to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16
Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek will participate in a fireside chat during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before and immediately following the fireside chat.
A live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at ir.orthofix.com/events-and-presentations/.
About Orthofix:
Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals on improving patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s products are distributed in more than 70 countries via the Company’s sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.Orthofix.com.
