Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:40 AM ET.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from our platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera’s FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line GIST. QINLOCK is also approved in Canada and Australia for fourth-line GIST. For more information, visit www.Deciphera.com and follow us on Twitter (@Deciphera) and LinkedIn.
