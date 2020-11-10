Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), today announced that Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 9:40 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.deciphera.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.