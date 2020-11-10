 

areeba and Discover sign Network Alliance Agreement

areeba and Discover signed a strategic agreement that increases the global acceptance footprint for both organizations. The agreement gives Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and Network Alliance cardholders the ability to use their cards on the areeba network, which includes Point-of-Sale (POS) and e-commerce platforms across Lebanon.

This alliance enhances areeba’s strategy to grow the number of payment options available in Lebanon and provides more choices to consumers on how they want to pay. The agreement will benefit customers by increasing the number of payment options available and provide them access to more than 48 million outlets in 200 countries. Discover Global Network cardholders will have access to more than 15,000 POS terminals and 800 e-commerce sites at over 8000 local merchants across Lebanon.

areeba’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ramzi Saboury said: “This strategic partnership with Discover reinforces areeba’s continuous efforts to offer multiple payment options and cashless payments facilities across the country. We believe that this new alliance with the Discover Global Network will grant all cardholders across the Discover Global Network a compelling shopping experience in our country. Through this strategic partnership focusing first on acquiring to allow all Discover cards to be accepted at areeba’s POS and payment gateway networks, we will expand in the near future this agreement to cover issuance of special cards allowing Lebanese banks to introduce cards that will be accepted on the Discover Global Network for international purchases and cash access outside of Lebanon.”

“Discover strives to be a nimble and flexible partner to organizations around the world by providing them the tools and resources to grow and increase acceptance,” said Matt Sloan, vice president of International Markets at Discover Global Network. “This agreement with areeba complements Discover’s strategy of creating worldwide alliances that provide consumers with more choices when it comes to how and where they pay.”

About areeba

areeba is an electronic payment technology company licensed by Visa and MasterCard and has an agreement with American Express. Established in 2017, areeba adopts latest technology and provides solutions and payment services to banks, governments and merchants to suit their aspirations and needs.

areeba offers services tailored to global requirements, from card issuance and management, non-contact payment solutions, contactless and mobile payment, 24-hour contact center services and co-branded programs. It also provides merchants and governments with the latest e-commerce platform and point-of-sale machines that adopt the highest standards and safety systems.

areeba operates a wide range of loyalty programs, including: collecting points and miles, cashback programs, and providing consultancy services for the planning, design and development of electronic products and payment solutions.

areeba’s philosophy is based on three core principles: upgrading technology to higher levels, innovation in products and services, and establishing reliable and long-term relationships with its customers.

For more information, visit www.areeba.com, or @areebalebanon on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

