 

Summit Wireless Technologies Gains Momentum and Provides Third Quarter 2020 Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 13:05  |  67   |   |   

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, provided an update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005298/en/

“All of WiSA’s performance metrics – membership, shipments, and website visitors - are gaining momentum. As leading indicators of Summit Wireless revenue, they give us confidence in our continued revenue growth in Q4 2020 especially as we enter the promising holiday season. Looking forward into 2021, we believe these trends will accelerate,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit Wireless.

Business Highlights Driving Revenue Growth Momentum

  • Added 7 new WiSA members representing 11 brands since July 1st, including two tier one TV Brands SKYWORTH and Hisense.
  • Reached 9 WiSA display (TV/projector) members:
    • Reaffirming guidance of 5 to 7 TV brands expected to be engaged with WiSA in 2021.
  • Expanded consumer awareness with increased visitation to wisaassociation.org:
    • 99,000 visitors in Q3, up 112% from Q2 2020
    • 150,000 to 175,000 visitors expected in Q4 2020
  • Unveiled SoundSend, WiSA’s first branded product, a HDMI wireless transmitter that connects smart TVs to WiSA Certified speakers and extends the WiSA total available market by 800 million smart TVs. SoundSend enables smart surround sound systems to compete with the mid-tier and premium soundbars.

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights: Strongest Quarter to Date

  • 45% increase in Q3 2020 revenue, compared to Q3 2019
  • 17.1% gross margin in Q3 2020, up from 7.6% in Q3 2019
  • $9.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020

Management expects to exceed 100% revenue growth for Q4 2020 year-over-year.

WiSA, The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, Highlights

  • Unveiled SoundSend home cinema audio transmitter to be available in November.
  • Expanded TV brand member list and retail presence with rapidly growing Hisense, a global CE and appliance company with the number 1 TV brand in China.
  • Launched Metz Skulptur 1 TV and Speakers by SKYWORTH, the number one producer of TV products in China, weeks after becoming a WiSA member.
  • Certified LG Electronics WiSA Ready 4K UHD Smart Projector, the world’s first laser projector to be in key markets starting in the fourth quarter.
  • Initiated WiSA Wave direct-to-consumer marketing enabling members to participate in tailored campaigns with the Association's social media and databases.
  • Congratulated WISA Member System Audio on prestigious Expert Imaging and Sound Association’s (EISA) award for best wireless speaker.

Surround Sound in a Box, Just Wrap It!

Seite 1 von 4
Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Summit Wireless Technologies Gains Momentum and Provides Third Quarter 2020 Update Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, provided an update for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
WiSA Association Expands TV Brand Member List With Rapidly Growing Hisense
30.10.20
Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in the Upcoming Conferences
30.10.20
Summit Wireless Technologies to Host Third Quarter Update Conference Call on November 10th
27.10.20
Buoyed by the Boom in New Home Theaters, WiSA Member Platin Now Providing Universal Smart TV Surround Sound, Available for Purchase November 2020