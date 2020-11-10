Summit Wireless Technologies Gains Momentum and Provides Third Quarter 2020 Update
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, provided an update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“All of WiSA’s performance metrics – membership, shipments, and website visitors - are gaining momentum. As leading indicators of Summit Wireless revenue, they give us confidence in our continued revenue growth in Q4 2020 especially as we enter the promising holiday season. Looking forward into 2021, we believe these trends will accelerate,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit Wireless.
Business Highlights Driving Revenue Growth Momentum
- Added 7 new WiSA members representing 11 brands since July 1st, including two tier one TV Brands SKYWORTH and Hisense.
- Reached 9 WiSA display (TV/projector) members:
- Reaffirming guidance of 5 to 7 TV brands expected to be engaged with WiSA in 2021.
- Expanded consumer awareness with increased visitation to wisaassociation.org:
- 99,000 visitors in Q3, up 112% from Q2 2020
- 150,000 to 175,000 visitors expected in Q4 2020
- Unveiled SoundSend, WiSA’s first branded product, a HDMI wireless transmitter that connects smart TVs to WiSA Certified speakers and extends the WiSA total available market by 800 million smart TVs. SoundSend enables smart surround sound systems to compete with the mid-tier and premium soundbars.
Q3 2020 Financial Highlights: Strongest Quarter to Date
- 45% increase in Q3 2020 revenue, compared to Q3 2019
- 17.1% gross margin in Q3 2020, up from 7.6% in Q3 2019
- $9.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020
Management expects to exceed 100% revenue growth for Q4 2020 year-over-year.
WiSA, The Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, Highlights
- Unveiled SoundSend home cinema audio transmitter to be available in November.
- Expanded TV brand member list and retail presence with rapidly growing Hisense, a global CE and appliance company with the number 1 TV brand in China.
- Launched Metz Skulptur 1 TV and Speakers by SKYWORTH, the number one producer of TV products in China, weeks after becoming a WiSA member.
- Certified LG Electronics WiSA Ready 4K UHD Smart Projector, the world’s first laser projector to be in key markets starting in the fourth quarter.
- Initiated WiSA Wave direct-to-consumer marketing enabling members to participate in tailored campaigns with the Association's social media and databases.
- Congratulated WISA Member System Audio on prestigious Expert Imaging and Sound Association’s (EISA) award for best wireless speaker.
Surround Sound in a Box, Just Wrap It!
