Mastercard Expands Efforts to Help Over 500 Cities Build More Inclusive and Sustainable Communities

Since debuting with just 16 founding members in November 2018, City Possible has now expanded to 220 city members and candidate cities. City Possible welcomed Los Angeles, New York City, London, and Hamilton, CAN to the growing community, with an additional 320 cities leveraging best in class transit solutions. The network also welcomed Digital Main Street , a Canadian organization that partners with over 500 cities across Canada to help main street small businesses in those communities achieve digital transformation.

Mastercard today announced the expansion of its City Possible network and capabilities, whose unique solutions now reach over 500 communities in over 50 countries worldwide. The partnership framework focuses on building more inclusive and sustainable cities by increasing access to city services, expanding urban mobility solutions, and informing an inclusive recovery through data driven insights.

City Insights: A marketplace for cities and partners

The network will feature a reimagined digital marketplace that provides access to different tools and partner solutions in a unique new store-like experience. These data-driven insights tools were designed for cities with input from cities, partners and Mastercard data scientists. A new feature is specific sentiment analysis data provided by ZenCity, a City Possible partner and graduate of Mastercard’s Start Path program. Access to data driven insights has proven critical for informing response to the pandemic, with our data tools currently supporting over 50 state and local governments through Mastercard’s Recovery Insights initiative.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for an enhanced digital experience that would provide network members access to multiple data sources, insights services, and tools,” commented Miguel Gamiño, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Cities at Mastercard. “As we continue to grow our network, we will continue to scale our capabilities, leveraging the insights from city leaders to build solutions that enable them to better serve their communities in an inclusive way.”

City Key: Expanding Access to City Services

Originally launched in 2019, Mastercard City Key is now live in over 25 communities. This solution allows each municipality to combine identification, access to city services and payment functionalities into one tool. As a result, residents can have one digital solution to pay bills, access city services and pay for public transit.