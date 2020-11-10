CyberArk Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We are pleased with the momentum in the business including posting another quarter of record SaaS bookings,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “Enterprise demand for our SaaS solutions continued to build in the third quarter, particularly for CyberArk Privilege Cloud and Endpoint Privilege Manager. Customers are increasingly turning to CyberArk as their trusted advisor to securely implement digital transformation, cloud migration, and identity and risk reduction programs. Our ongoing cloud innovation, including CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, our recently introduced AI-powered solution that strengthens cloud security, further extends our leadership position in the market. The significant increase in new SaaS and subscription bookings grew our annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 40 percent to $250 million and our deferred revenue by 28 percent to $228 million. In addition, the combination of SaaS and subscription revenue increased nearly 200 percent year over year and represents about 28 percent of total license revenue compared to 7 percent of license revenue in the third quarter of 2019. While the bookings mix shift toward high-value recurring subscriptions created a headwind to our recognized revenue and profitability in the quarter, looking through the near-term effect on the reported P&L, our business performance was strong and the level of customer and prospect engagement was at an all-time high.”

Continued Mokady, “As we look ahead, we will begin actively transitioning our business to a recurring revenue model in 2021, by further accelerating our SaaS business and shifting the Company sales from perpetual licenses to recurring subscriptions. As a result of our robust SaaS and subscription bookings, our strong and growing mix of recurring revenue, our expanding SaaS portfolio, and our comprehensive review of enterprise buying patterns, we are confident that our strategy will create significant long-term value for CyberArk, our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Revenue:

Total revenue was $106.6 million.

License revenue was $45.8 million.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $60.8 million.

Operating Income (Loss):

GAAP operating loss was $(10.5) million and non-GAAP operating income was $13.1 million.

Net Income (Loss):

GAAP net loss was $(15.9) million, or $(0.41) per basic and diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was $12.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating income (loss) and net income (loss) for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

As of September 30, 2020, CyberArk had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits. This compares to $555.1 million at September 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, total deferred revenue was $227.6 million, a 28% increase from $177.3 million at September 30, 2019.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company generated $67.8 million in net cash provided by operating activities, compared to $88.6 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR):

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $250 million, an increase of 40% from $178 million at September 30, 2019.

Recent Business Highlights

CyberArk was named a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management*

Introduced general availability of CyberArk Cloud Entitlements Manager, our latest SaaS solution, an AI-Powered service to remove excessive cloud permissions

Strengthened ability to secure identities and privileged credentials in the cloud: Availability on Microsoft Azure Achieved AWS Digital Workplace Competency Status Achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation



(*) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, Michael Kelley, 4 August 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 10, 2020, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2020:

Total revenue between $125.0 million and $135.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $25.0 million and $33.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.52 and $0.67 per diluted share. Estimated tax rate of 23 percent. Assumes 40.0 million weighted average diluted shares.



Conference Call Information

CyberArk will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (833) 968-2251 (U.S.) or +1 (778) 560-2670 (international). The conference ID is 3387489. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 3387489. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, subscription or term-based license and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as GAAP operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, facility exit and transition costs, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated as GAAP net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs, intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, facility exit and transition costs, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues: License $ 57,868 $ 45,772 $ 161,353 $ 145,292 Maintenance and professional services 50,247 60,817 142,878 174,620 Total revenues 108,115 106,589 304,231 319,912 Cost of revenues: License 2,274 6,038 7,768 13,496 Maintenance and professional services 14,714 16,350 37,998 46,367 Total cost of revenues 16,988 22,388 45,766 59,863 Gross profit 91,127 84,201 258,465 260,049 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,264 24,609 51,590 68,767 Sales and marketing 46,151 55,418 131,229 158,961 General and administrative 13,972 14,649 36,303 45,104 Total operating expenses 78,387 94,676 219,122 272,832 Operating income (loss) 12,740 (10,475) 39,343 (12,783) Financial income (expenses), net 1,500 (1,453) 5,406 (3,662) Income (loss) before taxes on income 14,240 (11,928) 44,749 (16,445) Tax benefit (taxes on income) 1,008 (3,954) (2,421) (1,367) Net income (loss) $ 15,248 $ (15,882) $ 42,328 $ (17,812) Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.40 $ (0.41) $ 1.13 $ (0.46) Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.39 $ (0.41) $ 1.09 $ (0.46) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per ordinary shares, basic 37,805,442 38,797,347 37,460,829 38,532,563 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per ordinary shares, diluted 39,057,545 38,797,347 38,831,275 38,532,563 Share-based Compensation Expense: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cost of revenues $ 1,680 $ 2,573 $ 3,888 $ 6,325 Research and development 2,912 4,223 7,613 10,606 Sales and marketing 5,949 8,071 14,512 21,224 General and administrative 4,797 5,449 11,473 15,220 Total share-based compensation expense $ 15,338 $ 20,316 $ 37,486 $ 53,375

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2019 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 792,363 $ 507,079 Short-term bank deposits 140,067 224,929 Marketable securities 132,412 152,188 Trade receivables 72,953 63,334 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,406 14,753 Total current assets 1,146,201 962,283 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 54,408 237,178 Property and equipment, net 16,472 17,804 Intangible assets, net 9,143 26,259 Goodwill 82,400 123,717 Other long-term assets 72,091 86,604 Deferred tax asset 24,451 33,558 Total long-term assets 258,965 525,120 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,405,166 $ 1,487,403 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 5,675 $ 5,726 Employees and payroll accruals 41,345 37,941 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,132 21,936 Deferred revenues 118,519 149,732 Total current liabilities 192,671 215,335 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 485,119 497,950 Deferred revenues 71,836 77,916 Other long-term liabilities 31,408 25,972 Total long-term liabilities 588,363 601,838 TOTAL LIABILITIES 781,034 817,173 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 99 101 Additional paid-in capital 396,437 457,766 Accumulated other comprehensive income 818 3,393 Retained earnings 226,778 208,970 Total shareholders' equity 624,132 670,230 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,405,166 $ 1,487,403

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 42,328 $ (17,812) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,122 10,956 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (39) 1,422 Share-based compensation 37,486 53,375 Deferred income taxes, net (4,989) (2,531) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (7,075) 12,479 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - 12,831 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (12,629) (14,974) Decrease in trade payables (501) (1,528) Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 27,741 30,537 Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (4,318) (5,130) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities 2,471 (11,804) Net cash provided by operating activities 88,597 67,821 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in short and long term deposits (1,821) (85,092) Investment in marketable securities (66,883) (347,842) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 50,639 146,208 Purchase of property and equipment (5,389) (4,937) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (68,603) Net cash used in investing activities (23,454) (360,266) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payment of) withholding tax related to employee stock plans 547 (439) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 19,510 7,604 Net cash provided by financing activities 20,057 7,165 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 85,200 (285,280) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 261,883 792,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 347,083 $ 507,133

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Gross profit $ 91,127 $ 84,201 $ 258,465 $ 260,049 Plus: Share-based compensation - License, Maintenance & professional services 1,680 2,573 3,888 6,325 Amortization of intangible assets - License 1,173 2,654 4,061 5,829 Acquisition related expenses - 46 - 447 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 93,980 $ 89,474 $ 266,414 $ 272,650 Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Operating income (loss) $ 12,740 $ (10,475) $ 39,343 $ (12,783) Plus: Share-based compensation 15,338 20,316 37,486 53,375 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,173 2,654 4,061 5,829 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 144 205 432 478 Acquisition related expenses - 270 - 4,526 Facility exit and transitions costs - 140 - 140 Non-GAAP operating income $ 29,395 $ 13,110 $ 81,322 $ 51,565 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) $ 15,248 $ (15,882) $ 42,328 $ (17,812) Plus: Share-based compensation 15,338 20,316 37,486 53,375 Amortization of intangible assets - Cost of revenues 1,173 2,654 4,061 5,829 Amortization of intangible assets - Sales and marketing 144 205 432 478 Acquisition related expenses - 270 - 4,526 Facility exit and transitions costs - 140 - 140 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - 4,314 - 12,831 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (6,345) (4,878) (14,237) (15,956) Intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net - 5,036 - 5,036 Non-GAAP net income $ 25,558 $ 12,175 $ 70,070 $ 48,447 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.31 $ 1.87 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.31 $ 1.80 $ 1.23 Weighted average number of shares Basic 37,805,442 38,797,347 37,460,829 38,532,563 Diluted 39,057,545 39,634,165 38,831,275 39,424,949

