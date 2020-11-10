Prevail Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in November and December:



Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 16, 2020. Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:40-11:10 a.m. ET.





Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



Webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.prevailtherapeutics.com following the presentations.