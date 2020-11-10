 

Prevail Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prevail, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in November and December:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum 2nd Annual Neuro/Immunology Day on Monday, November 16, 2020.

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:40-11:10 a.m. ET.

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at ir.prevailtherapeutics.com following the presentations.

About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease (nGD); PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

