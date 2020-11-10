 

TELA Bio to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced today that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

TELA Bio’s management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at ir.telabio.com.

TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. TELA's products are designed to improve on shortcomings of existing biologics and minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic material. TELA's portfolio is supported by quality, data-driven science and extensive pre-clinical research that has consistently demonstrated advantages over other commercially available products.

TELA Bio Contact
Stuart Henderson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
TELA Bio, Inc.
484-320-2930

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@telabio.com


