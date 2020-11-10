TELA Bio to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, announced today that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



TELA Bio’s management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at ir.telabio.com.