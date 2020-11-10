AnalytixInsight Develops AI-based Solutions for Field Service Management

AnalytixInsight, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Euclides Technologies Inc. (“Euclides”), has been working collaboratively with IFS to design and build machine learning and deep learning solutions that are designed to improve Workforce Optimization and Scheduling in the FSM industry. The initial design of these solutions is targeted to meet the needs of customers in the Energy and Utilities industry verticals using cybernetic methods of human-machine intelligent interaction.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF ), announces that it will develop AI-based solutions tailored for the Field Service Management (FSM) industry for integration under the Company’s partnership with global enterprise software vendor IFS, as well as other FSM software solutions providers.

The complexity of customer services challenges, particularly in the utility industries, necessitates improvements in automated service operations to keep pace with change and volatility. Unpredicted demand for varying service types, on-site inventory, multiple activities, or skill-matched tasks, are examples of the daily challenges the FSM industry is required to manage. Utilizing machine learning algorithms to learn from past experiences to predict future probabilities is an enabler for more efficient management, less downtime, accelerated order processing, and more. Machine learning algorithms based on cybernetics will facilitate insightful learnings from the data currently generated by the FSM industry.

Euclides first joined the IFS Partner Network in 2018. That collaboration has allowed both companies to gain greater knowledge of how machine intelligence and data analytics solutions can be effectively applied within the FSM industry. Euclides expects to deploy this new platform solution to enterprise clients during 2021 and expects to elevate its IFS Partnership status with this new initiative.

Prakash Hariharan, President & CEO of AnalytixInsight, commented: “We are excited about the opportunity to develop AI-based solutions for the FSM industry as a new industry vertical. We have already proven our AI expertise in the financial services industry, and we have now gained a solid understanding of the FSM industry through our subsidiary, Euclides, which has decades of industry experience. Large utilities are now ready to embrace AI as they seek to enhance the efficiency of their workforce, especially in a post-COVID environment.”