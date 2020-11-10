 

AnalytixInsight Develops AI-based Solutions for Field Service Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it will develop AI-based solutions tailored for the Field Service Management (FSM) industry for integration under the Company’s partnership with global enterprise software vendor IFS, as well as other FSM software solutions providers.

AnalytixInsight, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Euclides Technologies Inc. (“Euclides”), has been working collaboratively with IFS to design and build machine learning and deep learning solutions that are designed to improve Workforce Optimization and Scheduling in the FSM industry. The initial design of these solutions is targeted to meet the needs of customers in the Energy and Utilities industry verticals using cybernetic methods of human-machine intelligent interaction.

The complexity of customer services challenges, particularly in the utility industries, necessitates improvements in automated service operations to keep pace with change and volatility. Unpredicted demand for varying service types, on-site inventory, multiple activities, or skill-matched tasks, are examples of the daily challenges the FSM industry is required to manage. Utilizing machine learning algorithms to learn from past experiences to predict future probabilities is an enabler for more efficient management, less downtime, accelerated order processing, and more. Machine learning algorithms based on cybernetics will facilitate insightful learnings from the data currently generated by the FSM industry.   

Euclides first joined the IFS Partner Network in 2018. That collaboration has allowed both companies to gain greater knowledge of how machine intelligence and data analytics solutions can be effectively applied within the FSM industry. Euclides expects to deploy this new platform solution to enterprise clients during 2021 and expects to elevate its IFS Partnership status with this new initiative.

Prakash Hariharan, President & CEO of AnalytixInsight, commented: “We are excited about the opportunity to develop AI-based solutions for the FSM industry as a new industry vertical. We have already proven our AI expertise in the financial services industry, and we have now gained a solid understanding of the FSM industry through our subsidiary, Euclides, which has decades of industry experience. Large utilities are now ready to embrace AI as they seek to enhance the efficiency of their workforce, especially in a post-COVID environment.”

Seite 1 von 4
AnalytixInsight Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AnalytixInsight Develops AI-based Solutions for Field Service Management TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it will develop AI-based solutions tailored for the Field Service …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
AnalytixInsight Closes Private Placement Financing