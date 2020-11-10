 

REPEAT - African Gold Group Assists in Keeping Critical Transport Link Open in Mali

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its commitment to social responsibility at its Kobada Gold Project in south-western Mali. With Mali experiencing one of the longest and wettest rainy seasons in recent memory, AGG’s team on the ground has been involved in assisting local stakeholders in keeping key roads and infrastructure open.

The Samaya to Kobada road is a critical transport link from the Niger River that provides access for goods, services and medical facilities for several local communities. Due to the excessive rains this season, the road has become impassable in places. However, with the assistance of Etasi, the drilling contractor on site, and the wider AGG team, significant efforts have been made to keep the logistics routes open.

In the past few weeks, it became apparent that a major bridge on this route was deteriorating to the extent that the local chief feared it could collapse. Mr. Lanseni Diawara, Chief of Samaya town requested assistance from AGG before the route was cut off and the villages of Kobada and Faraba became completely isolated.

With assistance from our EPCM partners, SENET in South Africa, a design for the steelwork required was completed. Work started on a bypass that would allow traffic to traverse the river in the short term and once completed, the main works on supporting a new structure over the old bridge will commence. The steelwork and other construction materials have been paid for by AGG, and Senet has assisted with the engineering design.

All labour costs will be met by AGG but the village chief Mr. Lanseni Diawara has promised that the villagers will also assist with labour in getting the work completed. Total costs for work carried out are estimated at more than $25,000 and is a substantial commitment to ensuring that local villages have continued access to this critical infrastructure.

“I am very happy with this project and very pleased to be here on the first day of work. Both personally, and in the name of the communities of Samaya and Kobada, I would like to thank AGG for their efforts. It is hard to put into words just how much both I and the communities of Samaya and Kobada appreciate this project,” commented Chief Diawara at the opening ceremony.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad40aa1d-a30e-40e7 ...

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT - African Gold Group Assists in Keeping Critical Transport Link Open in Mali TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its commitment to social responsibility at its Kobada Gold Project in south-western Mali. With Mali …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...