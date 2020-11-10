REPEAT - African Gold Group Assists in Keeping Critical Transport Link Open in Mali

The Samaya to Kobada road is a critical transport link from the Niger River that provides access for goods, services and medical facilities for several local communities. Due to the excessive rains this season, the road has become impassable in places. However, with the assistance of Etasi, the drilling contractor on site, and the wider AGG team, significant efforts have been made to keep the logistics routes open.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“ AGG ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on its commitment to social responsibility at its Kobada Gold Project in south-western Mali. With Mali experiencing one of the longest and wettest rainy seasons in recent memory, AGG’s team on the ground has been involved in assisting local stakeholders in keeping key roads and infrastructure open.

In the past few weeks, it became apparent that a major bridge on this route was deteriorating to the extent that the local chief feared it could collapse. Mr. Lanseni Diawara, Chief of Samaya town requested assistance from AGG before the route was cut off and the villages of Kobada and Faraba became completely isolated.

With assistance from our EPCM partners, SENET in South Africa, a design for the steelwork required was completed. Work started on a bypass that would allow traffic to traverse the river in the short term and once completed, the main works on supporting a new structure over the old bridge will commence. The steelwork and other construction materials have been paid for by AGG, and Senet has assisted with the engineering design.

All labour costs will be met by AGG but the village chief Mr. Lanseni Diawara has promised that the villagers will also assist with labour in getting the work completed. Total costs for work carried out are estimated at more than $25,000 and is a substantial commitment to ensuring that local villages have continued access to this critical infrastructure.

“I am very happy with this project and very pleased to be here on the first day of work. Both personally, and in the name of the communities of Samaya and Kobada, I would like to thank AGG for their efforts. It is hard to put into words just how much both I and the communities of Samaya and Kobada appreciate this project,” commented Chief Diawara at the opening ceremony.

