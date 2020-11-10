Akoustis to Present at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2020

Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS ) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that senior management will attend the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2020.

Meetings will take place virtually on November 17, 2020 given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Akoustis management should contact their Craig-Hallum representative or Akoustis’ investor relations at ir@akoustis.com .