 

Xebec Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

- Stéphane Archambault will replace Louis Dufour as he enters retirement -

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Stéphane Archambault has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Archambault will succeed Louis Dufour, who will step down as CFO after four years at Xebec. Mr. Dufour will stay on in an advisory capacity until December 31st, 2020 to ensure a seamless transition.

“Louis joined our team during a transition period where Xebec was entering its rapid growth phase and starting to realize its potential as a renewable gas company. He was instrumental in helping build a robust organization to support our aggressive growth all while ensuring this was recognized in the markets. On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Louis for his contributions to the success of Xebec over his tenure. I wish him a happy retirement and appreciate his commitment to ensuring a successful transition for Mr. Archambault throughout his onboarding,” stated Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished as a team during my tenure with Xebec and it has been an honour to be part of this emerging Canadian cleantech story. The company has evolved significantly since I started, and I am happy to be leaving it in the hands of Stéphane. I have great confidence in Stéphane’s ability to continue the company’s mission as Xebec enters its next period of growth,” said Louis Dufour.

Mr. Archambault brings over two decades worth of experience as a finance executive with success in leading finance teams at two publicly listed TSX companies (CAE and Prometic Life Sciences), a strong track record in M&A (involved in transactions totaling more than $400M) and can foster an entrepreneurial spirit within a growing global business.

Mr. Archambault is a CPA, CMA and a graduate of Concordia University from its Executive CMA Accounting program, where he also obtained a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Finance.

Related links:
https://www.xebecinc.com

For more information:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Investor Relations Manager
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Xebec Adsorption Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xebec Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer - Stéphane Archambault will replace Louis Dufour as he enters retirement - MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that effective …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Xebec Expands Cleantech Service Network with Acquisition of Pennsylvania Based The Titus Company
27.10.20
Xebec to Announce Q3 2020 Results on November 10 and Host Investor Webinar
13.10.20
Xebec Hires Senior Executives to Support Next Phase of Growth

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.09.20
160
Xebec Adsorption - ein aufsteigender Stern am Cleantech Himmel? Renewable Gas und Wasserstoff