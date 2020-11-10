 

GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units 

Piraeus, Greece, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:

  Distribution Record Date Payment Date
8.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units $0.5390625 per preference unit December 8, 2020 December 15, 2020
8.200% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units $0.5125 per preference unit December 8, 2020 December 15, 2020
8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units $0.53125 per preference unit December 8, 2020 December 15, 2020

Contacts: 

Joseph Nelson 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +1 212-223-0643 

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com 

About GasLog Partners 

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning, operating and acquiring LNG carriers under multi-year charters. GasLog Partners’ fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners’ principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.


GasLog Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

