aTyr Pharma Announces Discovery of New Receptor Targets for Two tRNA Synthetases from its Pipeline

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it has identified receptor targets for two tRNA synthetases from its pipeline. The receptor targets may have utility in the development of new therapeutics to treat cancer and fibrosis. The company expects to present findings from this research at a scientific conference in the future.

Human tRNA synthetases play a role in extracellular responses in certain disease states, including cellular stress and tissue homeostasis. Identifying target receptors for an extracellular tRNA synthetase helps inform discovery and development activities by providing additional focus towards relevant disease pathways and potential therapeutic applications.

“We are pleased to advance our knowledge of this newly discovered area of biology by identifying these receptor targets. This represents a key milestone in our drug discovery efforts,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “The process by which we identified these receptor targets presents a novel approach to extracellular tRNA synthetase drug discovery and development and further validates our biology platform as one that can generate new potential drug targets. We look forward to exploring the pathways of these receptor targets and how they relate to altered disease states, which may contribute to the development of new therapeutic approaches in the areas of oncology and fibrosis, including potential new protein and antibody therapies.”

The discovery work was completed as part of a research collaboration with CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics leader specializing in immunology, hematology and other rare and serious medical conditions.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .