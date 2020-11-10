Immatics Presents Phase I Data from ACTolog Multi-Target Pilot Study IMA101 at the 35th Annual SITC Conference

Multi-target Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) with endogenous T cells against defined pHLA targets demonstrates feasibility, tolerability and high T-cell persistence.

Clinical courses observed in patients indicate COL6A3 exon 6 as a potentially valuable tumor target for continued evaluation.

The data support further exploration of a multi-target ACT approach using potent T cell receptors (TCRs)



Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, November 10, 2020 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, announced today that the Company will present Phase I results from their ACTolog program IMA101 at the 35th Annual SITC Meeting, held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. ACTolog is a pilot study for a personalized multi-TCR-T approach that aims to address current challenges for effective cancer immunotherapy, such as tumor heterogeneity and tumor immune escape. The data to be presented demonstrate the feasibility of the approach while also showing the therapy is well tolerated. In addition, case studies within the treated patient population support further exploration of a personalized ACT approach using potent high-affinity TCRs.

The data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting on November 11.