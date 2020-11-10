 

Immatics Presents Phase I Data from ACTolog Multi-Target Pilot Study IMA101 at the 35th Annual SITC Conference

  • Multi-target Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) with endogenous T cells against defined pHLA targets demonstrates feasibility, tolerability and high T-cell persistence.
  • Clinical courses observed in patients indicate COL6A3 exon 6 as a potentially valuable tumor target for continued evaluation.
  • The data support further exploration of a multi-target ACT approach using potent T cell receptors (TCRs)

            
Tuebingen, Germany and Houston, Texas, November 10, 2020 – Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, “Immatics”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, announced today that the Company will present Phase I results from their ACTolog program IMA101 at the 35th Annual SITC Meeting, held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. ACTolog is a pilot study for a personalized multi-TCR-T approach that aims to address current challenges for effective cancer immunotherapy, such as tumor heterogeneity and tumor immune escape. The data to be presented demonstrate the feasibility of the approach while also showing the therapy is well tolerated. In addition, case studies within the treated patient population support further exploration of a personalized ACT approach using potent high-affinity TCRs.

The data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting on November 11.

Clinical Data Highlights

  • 14 patients with relapsed/refractory solid tumors received adoptive cell therapy IMA101 directed against defined pHLA targets specific to each patient
  • ACTolog demonstrates feasibility of a multi-target multi-T cell product approach
    • The target positivity rate of 90% demonstrated that such a multi-target approach leads to minimal patient attrition during screening due to lack of target expression.
    • Each product combination in the ACTolog multi-target approach was guided by confirmed target expression in patient-derived biopsies.
  • ACTolog was well-tolerated in heavily pretreated patients
    • Common adverse events included expected cytopenias, mostly associated with the lymphodepleting regime and in many cases accompanied by Grade 1-2 cytokine release syndrome.
  • ACTolog shows remarkable T cell persistence and tumor infiltration
    • ACTolog treatment resulted in high target-specific T cell levels and persistence with total frequencies up to ~80% of all peripheral CD8+ T cells in the blood.
    • Target-specific T cells were detectable in post-treatment tumor biopsies.
    • Individual TCRs in the endogenous T cell products showed a broad range of avidities, however the majority being of low avidity, reflecting the range to be expected in the natural immune repertoire.
  • ACTolog revealed long-term disease stabilization in some patients
    • All three patients with prolonged disease stabilization showed high frequency of target-specific T cells (>40% of CD8+ T cells) in the blood post-infusion.
    • Two of these three patients received a COL6A3 exon 6-specific T cell product indicating COL6A3 as a potentially valuable tumor target and targeting the tumor stroma as a promising approach.
  • ACTolog results warrant the further evaluation of a multi-target ACT approach using potent high-avidity TCRs (i.e. autologous TCR-engineered T cells)

"We are excited to present the final results of this personalized adoptive cell therapy against multiple novel defined peptide-HLA cancer targets at SITC 2020,” said Apostolia Tsimberidou, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Investigator of the study and Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “The target positivity rate of 90% among HLA-A*02:01 positive patients highlights that this approach can be applied to a variety of cancer patients. In addition, we were able to show that the treatment approach was feasible and, overall, well tolerated. Most notably, three out of 14 patients had prolonged disease stabilization lasting well over six months. We believe that these results warrant the further evaluation of a multi-target adoptive cell therapy approach using potent high-avidity TCRs possibly combined with other immunotherapeutic interventions to solidify patient responses over time.”

