 

Tyson Foods Announces Plans for Additional Production Facilities for Its International Business

Company expanding international production to continue its global growth strategy

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today announced plans to build new production facilities in China and Thailand, and expand its facility in the Netherlands. The latest expansions, adding over 100,000 metric tons of fully cooked poultry capacity, build on the company’s global growth strategy to become the leader in protein by serving emerging markets and strategic customers.

“Global population and income growth will continue to drive an increased need for protein,” said Dean Banks, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “These investments allow us to increase our in-country operations and global export capabilities, helping us bring more safe, high-quality protein for consumers in these countries as well as for customers in other parts of the world.”

The expansions are expected to create many direct and indirect jobs as production starts in local communities. The new plant in China is expected to create more than 700 jobs and the European expansion will add more than 150 jobs. Thailand’s new plant, part of a long-standing joint venture with GFPT Public Company Limited, is expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs.

“We have been aggressively building our overseas presence servicing foodservice and expanding into retail with innovative products,” said Tyson Foods International President, Chris Langholz.

“Our team recently launched the Tysonbrand into key markets including in European foodservice and in Thailand retail through e-commerce. We invested in e-commerce platforms in Malaysia and Australia to meet consumer demand as COVID-19 accelerates e-commerce food delivery across the globe. The marketplace is changing, and we’re changing with it. We’ll continue to enhance our ability to serve growing global demand for value-added protein.”

Tyson Foods’ recent acquisitions and joint ventures have expanded the company’s international footprint in China and India to include Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, South Korea, Netherlands, and Brazil, giving the company access to demand through in-country production, as well as exports to many global markets. In FY19, the company generated $5.4 billion in international sales, which included U.S. export sales.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

