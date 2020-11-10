Aravive and 3D Medicines Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize AVB-500 in Greater China

HOUSTON and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, and 3D Medicines Inc., a China-based biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation immuno-oncology drugs, today announced a collaboration and exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 across all oncology indications in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan (Greater China).

AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and is also evaluating AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

“We believe 3D Medicines is an excellent partner for the development and potential commercialization of AVB-500 in China,” said Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aravive. “3D Medicines has built a pipeline with both innovative biological and small-molecule anti-tumor drugs and a professional team with global development, registration and commercialization capabilities. Following promising results from our Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer, we are excited to partner with 3D Medicines to potentially bring AVB-500 to patients in China, expanding AVB-500 clinical indications and broadening our geographic reach.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Aravive will receive a signing payment of $12 million and be eligible to receive up to $207 million in development and commercial milestone payments with the potential for near term milestone payments of $6 million. In addition, 3D Medicines will pay Aravive tiered royalties ranging from the low double digits to mid-teens as a percentage of annual net sales of AVB-500 in Greater China. 3D Medicines will be responsible for all costs associated with development and commercialization activities for AVB-500 in Greater China. Aravive will retain all rights to AVB-500 in the rest of the world and will continue to be responsible for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 in the United States and other geographies.