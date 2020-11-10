CareDx to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today that the company plans to participate in two upcoming conferences.



CareDx’s management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at investors.caredxinc.com.