 

NexTech AR and Coex, Seoul’s Largest Convention and Exhibition Center Enter Strategic Partnership to Bring Hybrid Virtual Events to Korea

Global demand for virtual experiences driving NexTech and Coex partnership to create on-of-a-kind hybrid events that are international, innovative, and inclusive

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and GANGNAM, SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that it has signed its first strategic partnership in the Asia Pacific region with; Coex, Seoul’s largest and Korea’s busiest convention and exhibition center.

“I am very excited and proud to announce the launch of NexTech’s virtual conference platform to our clients and partners in Korea and Asian-Pacific market. NexTech AR is one of the fastest growing AR technology and virtual experience companies in the world and we are one of the largest, oldest, and most reputable event companies in Asia. Through this collaboration, I believe that our platform will deliver a heightened, more inclusive experience, and will provide an essential marketing and networking tool to clients, visitors and exhibiting companies alike, even after the pandemic,” said Drew Lee, CEO and President of Coex.

Coex is a global leader in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Events (MICE); it hosts over 200 exhibitions and 3,000 meetings & events in-house each year in Korea at the Coex convention and exhibition center. Coex also organizes numerous exhibitions throughout Korea and abroad, with international reach in Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company supports all major industry sectors including; manufacturing, food & beverage, consumer goods, business services, and automobiles, pulling in industry giants including LG, Samsung, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Nike, Audi, and Hyundai. In addition to its business use, Coex is also known for organizing and hosting significant entertainment and cultural events, including the annual C-Festival which sees over 1.5 million visitors each year.

