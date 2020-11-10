AnPac Bio US Completes COVID-19 Antibody Test Verification and Approved to Begin Commercial Testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States announced today that the Company has completed an FDA EUA- SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibody test verification in its San Jose, California lab in November 2020 for the Roche Elecsys Anti Sars-COV-2 test, and is now capable of entering into the commercial testing stage. The Company also announced that COVID-19 antibody test equipment has also completed installation in its Philadelphia lab.



Anpac Bio has been focused on developing and commercializing COVID-19 TEST products and services in both US and China. With COVID-19 cases still on the rise and no clear short-term and intermediate containment measures in sight, COVID-19 tests will likely become long-term and widely-needed viable tests. In addition, COVID-19 antibody testing will likely become increasingly valuable as one measure of the potential effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, and in assisting employers on ensuring office safety and productivity. Along with AnPac Bio’s vision and goal of developing and offering new test products and services, the Company is fully committed to qualifying and commercializing COVID-19 tests in both the US and China.