Ganja Gold Tops LeafLink List of Fastest Growing Pre-Rolls in the Nation

LeafLink, live in 26 territories across North America, created LeafLink List by analyzing the orders between 1,700+ cannabis brands and 5,500+ retailers. The Fastest-Growing categories represent the most popular brands and products on the platform in 2020.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“ Icanic Brands ” or the “ Company ”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ganja Gold has been recognized by LeafLink as the fastest growing pre-rolls in the nation.

“We are honored to be included in such a prestigious list alongside some of the very best companies in the Cannabis industry.” said Brandon Kou, CEO of Icanic Brands. “This is a true testament to the team that we have built. Our cultivation team that grow world class product, our manufacturing team that makes some of the best pre-rolls in the industry and finally our world class sales team that ensures every shelf is filled, we couldn’t ask for a better collective team and I want to thank each and every one of them for their contribution.”

All of the winners can be viewed at the following link: https://www.leaflinklist.com/2020

About Icanic Brands Company, Inc.



Icanic Brands Company, Inc. is a leading cannabis branded products manufacturer based in California & Nevada, the largest and most competitive cannabis markets in the world. The company’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable - that starts with manufacturing high-quality products delivering consistent experiences.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.icaninc.com.

About Ganja Gold

Ganja Gold, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF), is the premier brand of infused pre-rolls in the state. Ganja Gold focuses on using only the best available flower and concentrates with state of the art proprietary technology to create connoisseur level pre-rolls unseen in the marketplace. With our flagship Tarantula, Ganja Gold continues to set the bar in quality and experience.

For more information about Ganja Gold, visit their website at www.ganjagold.com

ICANIC BRANDS COMPANY INC.

Per: “Brandon Kou” Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information about Icanic Brands, please contact the Company at:

Email: investors@icaninc.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.