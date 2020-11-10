 

Brookfield Infrastructure Renews its Limited Partnership Unit and Preferred Unit Normal Course Issuer Bids and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Commences a Normal Course Issuer Bid for Exchangeable Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“Brookfield Infrastructure”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) accepted a notice filed by Brookfield Infrastructure of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding limited partnership units (“LP Units”) and its class A preferred limited partnership units (“Preferred Units”, together with LP Units, “Units”). Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”) (NYSE/TSX: BIPC) today announced that the TSX accepted a notice filed by BIPC of its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid for its outstanding class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”). Brookfield Infrastructure and BIPC believe that in the event that Units or Exchangeable Shares, respectively, trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their value, the acquisition of Units or Exchangeable Shares, as applicable, may represent an attractive use of available funds.

Under Brookfield Infrastructure’s normal course issuer bid, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Brookfield Infrastructure authorized Brookfield Infrastructure to repurchase up to 5% of the issued and outstanding LP Units, or up to 14,767,968 LP Units. At the close of business on October 30, 2020, there were 295,359,364 LP Units issued and outstanding. Under Brookfield Infrastructure’s normal course issuer bid, it may repurchase up to 91,732 LP Units on the TSX during any trading day, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 366,931 LP Units on the TSX for the six months ended October 31, 2020, calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX.

Brookfield Infrastructure currently has six series of Preferred Units outstanding and that trade on the TSX. Under Brookfield Infrastructure’s normal course issuer bid, Brookfield Infrastructure is authorized to repurchase a total of up to 10% of the total public float of each series of Preferred Units as follows:

Series Ticker Issued and
outstanding
units1 		Public float1

 Average
daily trading
volume2 		Maximum number of
units subject to
repurchase3
          Total Daily
Series 1 BIP.PR.A 4,989,265 4,989,265 2,401 498,926 1,000
Series 3 BIP.PR.B 4,989,262 4,989,262 3,257 498,926 1,000
Series 5 BIP.PR.C 9,986,588 9,980,738 5,846 998,073 1,461
Series 7 BIP.PR.D 11,979,750 11,903,650 5,340 1,190,365 1,335
Series 9 BIP.PR.E 7,986,595 7,986,595 4,564 798,659 1,141
Series 11 BIP.PR.F 9,936,190 9,936,190 4,808 993,619 1,202
  1. Calculated as at October 30, 2020.
  2. For the 6 months ended October 31, 2020.
  3. In accordance with TSX rules, any daily repurchases with respect to each of Series 5, Series 7, Series 9 and Series 11 Preferred Units will be limited to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the respective series and any daily repurchases with respect to each of Series 1 and Series 3 Preferred Units will be limited to 1,000 Preferred Units.  
