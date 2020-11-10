Emerita Resources Provides Details of Planned Drill Program at the West Iberian Belt Project, Spain

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that it has submitted the initial drill program for the West Iberian Belt Project (Figure 1) (formerly referred to as the “Paymogo Project”) (the “Project”) to the mining authorities in Andalusia and the program has been accepted. The exploration permit granted to Emerita is officially published on the Andalusia Mining portal on the Junta de Andalusia web site. This is a requirement of the permitting process by the Department of Mines of Huelva province, where the Project is located. The Department of Mines is responsible for consulting with the environmental department of Huelva province to secure the environmental permit and authorize the exploration activities.



Figure 1: Location of West Iberian Belt Project.

There are three mineralized areas on the West Iberian Belt Property; La Infanta, El Cura and Romanera from east to west (refer to Figure 2). The initial drilling will focus on the Infanta deposit (Figure 2). This is the zone with the highest grade mineralization on the Project to date and was only drilled to approximately 110 meters depth historically (see the Company’s press release dated September 9, 2020). The mineralized zone at Infanta remains open down dip and along strike. The first drill program will be comprised of approximately 5000 meters of drilling in 22 planned drill holes ranging from 100 meters to 300 meters in length. Planned collar locations are presented on Figure 3 and extend across approximately 2000 meters of strike. The program will be a combination of infill drilling and step out drilling both along strike and down dip to expand the mineralized zone and provide data necessary to complete a National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate (see Figure 4, an example section for the planned program). The core will be logged and sampled in the Company’s facilities in Puebla de Guzman, located 7kmfrom the Project. The samples will be shipped to ALS prep lab in Seville and assayed in ALS Canada, both labs are independent of Emerita.