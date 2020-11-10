Signet International Holdings, Inc. & Florida International University Board of Trustees Announce Execution of Two Licensing Agreements

“Our deIcing technology will eliminate the toxic waste we keep spewing in our water supplies. One application to an aircraft, a windmill, a motor will prevent ice. You no longer have to sit in a plane and watch that poison splash all over knowing that one day it may be what we will be drinking.

Chairman & CEO E.W. Letiziano announced that Signet and FIU have come to terms. The company now holds exclusive rights to two dynamic patented technologies. “Despite these critical times, we were able to draft two Exclusive Licensing Agreements; one, our Graphene deice technology; the other, our magnetic perpetual energy device. These Agreements give us the dynamics we need to elbow our way into the big boardrooms, resonate a new era and awaken the world,” says Letiziano.

“Our InCharge magnetic battery device will deliver safety and clean emission-free power; a magnetic battery of perpetual energy. That means it recharges itself, instantly. You can drive your car without calculating miles or worry if the car, you and the soccer team will explode.”

Letiziano is unyielding and determined to be heard. He quips: “What else can be said? Our humanity must continue exploring safe care for our families and help our Mother Nature preserve us. Wake up my friends, make your days count…it’s time.”

Signet International Holdings, Inc. is a Public Company - otc symbol SIGN

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include product demand, market competition, delays in website development, and risks inherent in our operations. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005005/en/