 

Signet International Holdings, Inc. & Florida International University Board of Trustees Announce Execution of Two Licensing Agreements

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 13:45  |  37   |   |   

Chairman & CEO E.W. Letiziano announced that Signet and FIU have come to terms. The company now holds exclusive rights to two dynamic patented technologies. “Despite these critical times, we were able to draft two Exclusive Licensing Agreements; one, our Graphene deice technology; the other, our magnetic perpetual energy device. These Agreements give us the dynamics we need to elbow our way into the big boardrooms, resonate a new era and awaken the world,” says Letiziano.

“Our deIcing technology will eliminate the toxic waste we keep spewing in our water supplies. One application to an aircraft, a windmill, a motor will prevent ice. You no longer have to sit in a plane and watch that poison splash all over knowing that one day it may be what we will be drinking.

“Our InCharge magnetic battery device will deliver safety and clean emission-free power; a magnetic battery of perpetual energy. That means it recharges itself, instantly. You can drive your car without calculating miles or worry if the car, you and the soccer team will explode.”

Letiziano is unyielding and determined to be heard. He quips: “What else can be said? Our humanity must continue exploring safe care for our families and help our Mother Nature preserve us. Wake up my friends, make your days count…it’s time.”

Signet International Holdings, Inc. is a Public Company - otc symbol SIGN

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include product demand, market competition, delays in website development, and risks inherent in our operations. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website http://www.sec.gov.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signet International Holdings, Inc. & Florida International University Board of Trustees Announce Execution of Two Licensing Agreements Chairman & CEO E.W. Letiziano announced that Signet and FIU have come to terms. The company now holds exclusive rights to two dynamic patented technologies. “Despite these critical times, we were able to draft two Exclusive Licensing Agreements; …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Adobe to Acquire Workfront
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Groupe PSA: A Logo to Express the Spirit of Stellantis
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Stimulates Memory T-Cell Recall in Patients ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Third Quarter Results
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity