Novocure Announces Agenda for Virtual Research and Development Day

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the agenda for the company’s virtual Research and Development Day for analysts and investors from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The event will review two decades of Tumor Treating Fields research on and introduce exciting new directions of ongoing research and development across the global scientific community. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. For live access to the event, please register using this link.

“With readouts from key clinical trials in multiple indications anticipated over the next few years, we felt it was important to review the extensive body of research conducted over the past two decades that give us confidence and to introduce areas of ongoing research intended to identify optimal use of Tumor Treating Fields and to improve the predictive value of scientific evidence generated,” stated William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “We are also excited to highlight growing interest in Tumor Treating Fields from across the global scientific community as we advance our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

The event will feature six leaders from Novocure’s research and development teams and five external key opinion leaders actively engaged in Tumor Treating Fields research programs. The agenda for Novocure’s virtual research and development day is as follows:

7:30 a.m. EST

Welcome and introductory remarks

Speaker: William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman

7:40 a.m. EST

Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanism of action

Speaker: Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure’s Chief Science Officer

7:45 a.m. EST

Applying basic biology to address critical unmet needs

Speakers: Dr. Moshe Giladi, Novocure’s Director of Preclinical Research and Dr. Carsten Hagemann, University Hospital Würzburg

8:00 a.m. EST

Leveraging physics to address critical unmet needs

Speakers: Dr. Ze’ev Bomzon, Novocure’s Director of Science and Dr. Matthew Ballo, West Cancer Center & Research Institute

8:10 a.m. EST

Product innovation to address critical unmet needs

Speaker: Frank Leonard, Novocure’s Chief Development Officer

8:20 a.m. EST

Translational research Q&A

Facilitator: Dr. Piet Hinoul, Novocure’s Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs

8:40 a.m. EST

Advancing clinical development

Speaker: Dr. Ely Benaim, Novocure’s Chief Medical Officer