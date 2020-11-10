 

Novocure Announces Agenda for Virtual Research and Development Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 13:30   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced the agenda for the company’s virtual Research and Development Day for analysts and investors from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The event will review two decades of Tumor Treating Fields research on and introduce exciting new directions of ongoing research and development across the global scientific community. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. For live access to the event, please register using this link.

“With readouts from key clinical trials in multiple indications anticipated over the next few years, we felt it was important to review the extensive body of research conducted over the past two decades that give us confidence and to introduce areas of ongoing research intended to identify optimal use of Tumor Treating Fields and to improve the predictive value of scientific evidence generated,” stated William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “We are also excited to highlight growing interest in Tumor Treating Fields from across the global scientific community as we advance our mission to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

The event will feature six leaders from Novocure’s research and development teams and five external key opinion leaders actively engaged in Tumor Treating Fields research programs. The agenda for Novocure’s virtual research and development day is as follows:

7:30 a.m. EST
Welcome and introductory remarks
 Speaker: William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman

7:40 a.m. EST
Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanism of action
 Speaker: Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure’s Chief Science Officer

7:45 a.m. EST
Applying basic biology to address critical unmet needs
 Speakers: Dr. Moshe Giladi, Novocure’s Director of Preclinical Research and Dr. Carsten Hagemann, University Hospital Würzburg

8:00 a.m. EST
Leveraging physics to address critical unmet needs
 Speakers: Dr. Ze’ev Bomzon, Novocure’s Director of Science and Dr. Matthew Ballo, West Cancer Center & Research Institute

8:10 a.m. EST
Product innovation to address critical unmet needs
 Speaker: Frank Leonard, Novocure’s Chief Development Officer

8:20 a.m. EST
Translational research Q&A
 Facilitator: Dr. Piet Hinoul, Novocure’s Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs

8:40 a.m. EST
Advancing clinical development
 Speaker: Dr. Ely Benaim, Novocure’s Chief Medical Officer

Disclaimer

