 

Wayfair Honors Military Veterans, Commits to Creating Accessible Homes and Career Opportunities for the Military Community

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that it has renewed its partnership with Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially-adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives. The two-year partnership celebrates a variety of milestones this year, including reaching a contribution of more than $1 million in fundraising and product donations to help Veteran families.

Wayfair recently worked with Homes For Our Troops to furnish a custom home for Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker and his family (Photo: Business Wire)

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2018, Wayfair has partnered with Homes For Our Troops to design and furnish four homes for Veteran families, ensuring that the accessibility needs of each family would be accommodated. Wayfair has also fundraised for Homes For Our Troops through the “donate at checkout” feature on Wayfair.com, where customers have the option to make a donation with each purchase.

“For Veterans, now more than ever, having a comfortable and accessible home where they can focus on their families, reconnect, and recover after serving is especially important,” said Derek Oliver, Marine Reservist and Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Responsibility, Wayfair. “We’re proud to renew our commitment to Homes For Our Troops to support their important mission, and are so appreciative of the generosity our customers have shown since the beginning of our collaboration.”

Most recently, Wayfair worked with Homes For Our Troops on their 300th build for Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker and his family. Wayfair worked closely with the Shumaker family to learn about their home style and needs, and designed and furnished each room in their custom ADA-compliant home.

“We are very grateful to have Wayfair extend their partnership with us. They are an exceptional organization and are dedicated to advancing our mission of building homes and rebuilding lives,” said Tom Landwermeyer, Homes For Our Troops President and CEO.

Wayfair’s commitment to the military community extends beyond fundraising and charitable giving, with hundreds of current and former members of the military playing a critical role across all areas of the business. Wayfair has several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) including Military Community at Wayfair, an employee-led, company-supported group for current and former military members, as well as family and friends of military members. The ERG creates a safe, inclusive space for community building, networking, and professional development, which includes helping transitioning service members who are now taking on new roles in the civilian workforce.

