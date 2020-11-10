RumbleOn Reports Record Gross Profit Margin and Earnings per Share for the Third Quarter 2020

“Q3 was another record-breaking quarter for RumbleOn,” said Marshall Chesrown, RumbleOn’s CEO. “We generated positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the Company’s history and grew total gross profit per vehicle more than 260% year-over-year.”

RumbleOn, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL), an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

“In Q3, we reported $117.3 million in revenue, a 39% increase from Q2, on 4,263 units. Additionally, we grew overall gross margin to 14.3% and gross margin on vehicles sold to 13.6%, both of which are records for RumbleOn, demonstrating continued progress towards long term sustainable profitability. RumbleOn has had an incredible year thus far operationally and financially, and I’m very pleased to report that despite the unique challenges presented to the company and the economy during 2020, our strategy is working,” continued Chesrown.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

A year ago, in Q3 2019, the Company set a goal of achieving an adjusted EBITDA positive quarter in 2020, a goal that was reached in the third quarter. Despite the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in significantly reduced commercial activity and total inventory in the market, the Company’s third quarter results are the strongest in its short history.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Total vehicle unit sales of 4,263, down from 10,894

Total revenue was $117.3 million, down from $220.3 million Powersports revenue was $7.3 million Automotive revenue was $99.3 million Transportation and Vehicle Logistics revenue was $10.4 million Other revenue was $0.3 million

Gross profit was $16.8 million or 14.3% of revenue, as compared to $12.0 million or 5.5% of revenue Gross margin on vehicles sold was 13.6%, the highest in the Company’s history, and up from 4.8%. Gross profit per vehicle was $3,411 per vehicle, up 260.7% compared to 2019. Powersports gross profit per powersport vehicle sold was $2,271 Automotive gross profit per automotive vehicle sold was $3,652 Transportation and Vehicle Logistics gross profit per vehicle delivered was $97

Sales, general and administrative expenses were $13.3 million, or 11.3% of revenue, a decrease of 30.1% from $19.0 million

Operating income was $3.0 million, or 2.5% of total revenue, up from operating loss of $(7.5) million or (3.4)% of revenue

Net Income was $1.5 million, or $0.67 per basic and fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $8.9 million or a loss of $(7.66) per share. Weighted average basic and fully diluted shares outstanding in Q3 were 2,234,838 shares of common stock outstanding and 1,158,915 shares in Q3 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million in Q3, compared to a loss of $(4.8) million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

Business Highlights

RumbleOn launched the newest generation of its platform, RumbleOn 3.0 in August. As of today, there are more than 37,000 total listings available on RumbleOn.com from powersports dealers in over 200 locations, across 36 states.

Late in Q3 RumbleOn began adding Boats and personal watercraft listings. There are already nearly 500 listings available today with many more in the pipeline as boat-specific dealers are brought onto the platform. RV listings began being tested in Q3 as a further potential opportunity for expansion in 2021.

RumbleOn began business to business dealer-only weekly auctions in Q3. This method of redistribution is beneficial for both RumbleOn and the dealers and decreases vehicle time to sale.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Commentary and Outlook

“In 2019 we demonstrated our ability to scale revenue, in 2020 we are demonstrating we can achieve profitability, and we look forward to demonstrating our ability to scale with sustainable profitability in 2021 and beyond,” said Marshall Chesrown. “Another objective we outlined in 2019 was to reach EBITDA profitability on a full year basis in 2021, and we believe we have the right strategy in place to reach that goal.”

Chesrown continued, “During the three-months ended September 30, 2020, average selling prices increased as market prices remained high industry-wide. The effect of these higher market prices resulted in lower levels of inventory available to purchase for resale, causing a decline in unit sales beginning in September as compared to July and August. We believe this supply and demand imbalance will continue to impact seasonally adjusted fourth quarter volume, particularly given the worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases.”

Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot predict the overall effect to RumbleOn, our customers, regional business partners, and others that we work with. As a result, we believe it is prudent to continue to withhold guidance until we can better gauge market conditions and have a clearer understanding of the lasting impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call Details

RumbleOn’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from RumbleOn’s Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 242-2259, or (212) 231-2903 for callers outside of the United States. A telephonic replay will be available for seven days, beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay please dial (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for callers outside the United States (replay pin: 21971989).

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release. Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 used in this release include: adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income as a measure of operating performance or cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted to add back interest expense including debt extinguishment and depreciation and amortization, and certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs, acquisition related costs, derivative income, financing activities, litigation expenses, severance, new business development costs, technology implementation costs and expenses, and facility closure and lease termination costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because it excludes, among other things, certain results of decisions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure and capital investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on RumbleOn’s expectations as of the date of this report and speak only as of the date of this report and are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in RumbleOn’s SEC filings, as may be updated and amended from time to time. RumbleOn undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 3,412,772 $ 49,660 Restricted cash 5,545,892 6,676,622 Accounts receivable, net 11,342,600 8,482,707 Inventory 11,424,094 57,381,281 Prepaid expense and other current assets 2,506,910 1,210,474 Total current assets 34,232,268 73,800,744 Property and equipment, net 6,494,940 6,427,674 Right-of-use assets 5,926,393 6,040,287 Goodwill 26,886,563 26,886,563 Other assets 174,457 237,823 Total assets $ 73,714,621 $ 113,393,091 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 10,720,627 $ 12,421,094 Accrued interest payable 807,360 749,305 Current portion of convertible debt 960,338 1,363,590 Current portion of long-term debt 17,640,426 59,160,970 Total current liabilities 30,128,751 73,694,959 Long-term liabilities: Note payable 1,974,218 1,924,733 Convertible Debt 26,681,826 20,136,229 Derivative liabilities 20,345 27,500 Other long-term liabilities 5,399,716 4,722,101 Total long-term liabilities 34,076,105 26,810,563 Total liabilities 64,204,856 100,505,522 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 18) Stockholders' equity: Class B Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 - - Common A stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 50 50 Common B stock, $0.001 par value, 4,950,000 shares authorized, 2,191,633 and 1,111,681 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 2,192 1,112 Additional paid in capital 108,396,284 92,268,213 Accumulated deficit (98,888,761 ) (79,381,806 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,509,765 12,887,569 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,714,621 $ 113,393,091

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three-Months Ended September 30, Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Pre-owned vehicle sales: Powersports $ 7,303,131 $ 27,144,202 $ 38,641,607 $ 84,379,049 Automotive 99,315,335 187,108,303 281,242,442 611,871,819 Transportation and vehicle logistics 10,440,367 6,058,546 25,191,459 17,417,846 Other 198,571 9,272 672,450 9,272 Total revenue 117,257,404 220,320,323 345,747,958 713,677,986 Cost of revenue: Powersports 5,606,366 24,280,599 33,691,814 74,367,614 Automotive 86,473,154 179,672,614 257,045,834 585,163,984 Transportation and vehicle logistics 8,373,829 4,352,585 19,324,621 12,523,281 Cost of revenue before impairment loss 100,453,349 208,305,798 310,062,269 672,054,879 Impairment loss on automotive inventory - - 11,738,413 Total cost of revenue 100,453,349 208,305,798 321,800,682 672,054,879 Gross profit 16,804,055 12,014,525 23,947,276 41,623,107 Selling, general and administrative 13,279,151 19,010,939 42,509,865 64,458,520 Insurance recovery proceeds - - (5,615,268 ) - Depreciation and amortization 536,381 473,670 1,567,697 1,283,333 Operating income (loss) 2,988,523 (7,470,084 ) (14,515,018 ) (24,118,746 ) Interest expense (1,488,090 ) (2,031,697 ) (5,187,256 ) (5,351,689 ) Change in derivative liability (13,518 ) 630,000 7,155 820,000 Gain (Loss) on early extinguishment of debt - - 188,164 (1,499,250 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,486,915 (8,871,781 ) (19,506,955 ) (30,149,685 ) Benefit for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) $ 1,486,915 $ (8,871,781 ) $ (19,506,955 ) $ (30,149,685 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 2,234,838 1,158,915 2,165,167 1,098,809 Net income (loss) per share - basic and fully diluted $ 0.67 $ (7.66 ) $ (9.01 ) $ (27.44 )

RumbleOn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (19,506,955 ) $ (30,149,685 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,567,697 1,283,333 Amortization of debt discounts 1,498,690 1,308,061 Share based compensation 2,425,316 2,335,242 Impairment loss on inventory 11,738,413 - Impairment loss on fixed assets 177,626 - Loss from change in value of derivatives (7,155 ) (820,000 ) Loss (gain) from extinguishment of debt (188,164 ) 1,499,250 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,296,436 ) (261,207 ) (Increase) decrease in inventory 34,218,774 5,530,532 (Increase) in accounts receivable (2,859,892 ) (1,564,145 ) Decrease in other assets 63,366 (18,403 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,691,839 ) (5,824,733 ) Increase in accrued interest payable 58,055 888,821 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,197,496 (25,792,934 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash used for acquisitions; net of cash received - (835,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (174,786 ) - Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - 40,620 Technology development (1,598,067 ) (2,619,551 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,772,853 ) (3,413,931 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from notes payable and convertible debt 8,272,375 27,455,537 Payments on notes payable (1,713,825 ) (11,134,695 ) Net repayments on lines of credit (44,707,736 ) (4,660,270 ) Net proceeds from sale of common stock 10,780,080 15,155,547 Proceeds from PPP loan 5,176,845 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,192,261 ) 26,816,119 NET CHANGE IN CASH 2,232,382 (2,390,746 ) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 6,726,282 15,784,902 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 8,958,664 $ 13,394,156

RumbleOn, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three-Months Ended September 30, Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,486,915 $ (8,871,781 ) $ (19,506,955 ) $ (30,149,685 ) Add back: Interest expense (including debt extinguishment) 1,488,090 2,031,697 4,999,092 6,850,939 Depreciation and amortization 536,381 473,670 1,567,697 1,283,333 EBITDA 3,511,386 (6,366,414 ) (12,940,166 ) (22,015,413 ) Adjustments Impairment loss on automotive inventory - - 11,738,413 - Impairment loss on fixed assets - - 177,626 - Insurance recovery proceeds - - (5,615,268 ) - Non-cash-stock-based compensation 862,555 689,130 2,425,316 2,335,242 Acquisition related costs - - - 378,208 Change in derivative liability 13,518 (630,000 ) (7,155 ) (820,000 ) Severance - 1,079,438 - 1,079,438 New business development - 426,885 - 1,173,928 Litigation expenses 280,842 - 1,027,689 61,446 Other non-reoccurring costs 51,387 48,676 51,387 1,441,603 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,719,688 $ (4,752,285 ) $ (3,142,158 ) $ (16,365,548 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005511/en/