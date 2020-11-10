Acreage To Begin Adult-Use Sales in Massachusetts

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) announced The Botanist dispensary in Shrewsbury, Acreage’s second retail dispensary in Massachusetts will open today and commence adult-use sales. Additionally, The Botanist dispensary in Worcester, Massachusetts will begin adult-use sales effective today, and will also continue with medical sales to its patients.

With the opening of The Botanist in Shrewsbury, located at 235 Hartford Turnpike, Acreage now owns or has management services, consulting or other agreements for 29 operational dispensaries in 11 states.

Developed by Acreage, The Botanist is both a retail and product brand, focused on using the holistic power of cannabis to help wellness seekers. The Botanist offers a wide selection of cannabis-derived products, features a “science meets nature” retail design, and aims to help guide guests as they discover cannabis and the power of herbal wellness through cannabis expertise and education. For more information on the brand or to learn about the cannabis plant and potential uses, visit ShopBotanist.com, follow The Botanist on Instagram (@IAmTheBotanist) and Facebook (@IAmTheBotanist), or sign up to receive updates via The Botanist newsletter by clicking here.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning Botanist brand, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. More information is available at www.acreageholdings.com.