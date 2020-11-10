Appointment to the Nomination Committee for Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that a fourth member has been appointed to the Nomination Committee.

The composition of the Nomination Committee was made public in accordance with the the Nomination Committee’s instructions ahead of the Annual General Meeting in a press release dated November 4, 2020. The Nomination Committee shall consist of a maximum of four members. In light of the deadline for the last possible day to make the Nomination Committee public, it was announced that three members had accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee. Göran Källebo has announced his intent to participate in the Nomination Committee and has appointed Hans Derninger as his representative.

In light of the fourth appointment, the Nomination Committee is now composed of the following:

Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Martin Lindström, appointed by Loggen Invest AB

Jamal El-Mosleh, appointed by Holger Blomstrand byggnads AB

Hans Derninger, appointed by Göran Källebo

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 16.6 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company as of August 31, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 4, 2021 in Stockholm.

Information regarding the work of the Nomination Committee is available on Immunicum's website www.immunicum.com.

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via e-mail to info@immunicum.com or by letter to Immunicum AB (publ) Att: Valberedningen, Östermalmstorg 5, SE-114 42 Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Oredsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Telephone: +46 (0) 70 718 89 30

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Immunicum has evaluated ilixadencel in several clinical trials including the recently completed exploratory Phase II MERECA study in kidney cancer and the Company is moving towards late-stage clinical development. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

