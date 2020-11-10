 

Athira Pharma to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Dr. Leen Kawas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Hans Moebius, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 2:40 pm ET
  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:20 pm ET

A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of each webcast will also be available on the company website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira, headquartered in Seattle, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


