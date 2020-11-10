 

Recovery First Treatment Center Goes Beyond Addiction Treatment to Train the Next Generation of Doctors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:41  |  39   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Florida, has partnered with Aventura Hospital and Medical Center to offer a rotation in addiction treatment for psychiatry residents. Future psychiatrists receive educational course work and hands-on training alongside the treatment center’s medical and clinical teams to further understand the distinctive care required in treating the disease of addiction.

“Aventura Hospital and Medical Center is an esteemed facility in terms of care and instruction, so it is an honor for Recovery First to have a hand in treating its residents,” said Denise O’Connell, CEO of Recovery First Treatment Center. “As we endure both the coronavirus and opioid crises simultaneously, it is becoming increasingly evident that there is a growing need for addiction treatment providers. To offer this specialized training to residents will mean more physicians will be equipped to provide the highest level of care to those struggling with the disease of addiction.”

Lessons covered in the Aventura Resident Training Program include the neurobiology of addiction, treatment of co-occurring disorders and a number of treatment modalities, in addition to many other facets of addiction treatment. Overseeing the program is Dr. Richard Seely, Recovery First’s medical director who is board certified in psychiatry and addiction psychiatry.

“The Aventura psychiatry residents are a culturally diverse group of bright young physicians,” said Dr. Seely. “They are to a person contagiously enthusiastic and technologically well adapted, ready to absorb what we have to offer them as a smoothly running effective addiction treatment center. Their contributions to our services as physicians versed in psychiatry are invaluable.”

The program has been such a success that the partnership is now entering its second year.

Dr. Kompella Sindhura, a psychiatric resident who recently completed the program stated, “This rotation was an experience that differed greatly from what I usually encounter in inpatient psych. Listening to and working closely with these patients has completely altered my perspective on the disease of addiction. This program has been such an eyeopener in so many ways. I know I can speak for myself and some of my colleagues in saying that we definitely treasured this opportunity and everything we’ve learned from it.”

About Recovery First Treatment Center
Recovery First Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at RecoveryFirst.org.

Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Sr. Public Relations Specialist
Office: 615-727-8392
Cell: 615-335-0893
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com


AAC Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recovery First Treatment Center Goes Beyond Addiction Treatment to Train the Next Generation of Doctors FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recovery First Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Florida, has partnered with Aventura Hospital and Medical Center to offer a rotation in addiction …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
American Addiction Centers Pays Tribute to its Veteran Employees and Offers Free Care to 10 Veterans in Honor of Veterans Day
19.10.20
River Oaks Treatment Center Taps Former Political Campaign Director as Director of Community Affairs