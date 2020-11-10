 

Tinley’s Beckett’s Tonics to Launch at Costco in Advance of Thanksgiving

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS.

Attn: Food and Beverage Editors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company (“Company” or “Tinley’s” or “Beckett’s”) is pleased to announce that its Beckett’s non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails will be available at select Costco warehouses in advance of the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

Beckett’s full line of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktails will launch under Costco’s “Road Show” program. Road shows typically bring pallet displays and brand ambassadors staged along high traffic aisles, and Beckett’s will be strategically placed in the wine & spirits department. Road Shows are Costco’s largest initiative designed to introduce and drive sales of new products.

The first round of road shows will take place on November 12-15, 2020 at the following locations:

  • Culver City - 13463 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
  • San Juan Capistrano - 33961 Doheny Park Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

“As the first brand to combine a comprehensive lineup of both non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails and liquors under the same brand, all at mid-market prices, Beckett’s is uniquely positioned to drive the growth of the ‘low no alcohol’ category with mainstream consumers,” said Rick Gillis, President of Beckett’s USA. “Costco embarks on comprehensive ‘treasure hunts’ for promising new products as part of their road show selection process, and we’re delighted to be the first product in this category selected for this program.”

The “Low No Alcohol” category, popularly known as the “sober curious” category, is generating $18 billion in annual revenue worldwide, representing one of the fastest-growing beverage categories globally. Recognizing that only one third of US adults drink beverage alcohol regularly, “Low-No Alcohol” beverages offer the other two-thirds of the population adult-style alternatives to sodas and waters.

Beckett’s non-alcoholic products are made with the same distilled botanicals, spices, terpenes and natural flavors that are found in national brand spirits and liquors. The products launching at Costco will be Beckett’s Tonics sparkling, non-alcoholic gin and tonic, lime margarita, Moscow mule and paloma. All are vegan, gluten free and are made with a tiny fraction of the sugar typically found in traditional alcohol spirits and sodas.

