 

Pre-IND Discussion with U.S. FDA Helps BetterLife Set Up AP-003 Clinical Trials in Australia

VANCOUVER, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT) an emerging biotech company focused on development and commercialization of interferon based treatments, today announced a clinical and regulatory update for its AP-003 COVID-19 clinical trials following discussions with the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

"Due to the critical unmet medical need and rapid nature of COVID-19 development programs, we pursued an early partnering meeting with FDA to identify a mutually agreeable nonclinical and clinical path that could ultimately lead to a pivotal trial. We are pleased with the outcome of our recent interaction with the FDA, as they provided clear guidance that would result in a successful IND filing and subsequent initiation of clinical trials in the United States following our Australia trials,” said Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife Pharma.

"The FDA also provided some inputs on the proposed Australia trial which we have implemented. Our aim as a company is FDA approval with or without Emergency Use authorization for our treatment as soon as possible following completion of the trials in Australia.  The FDA identified and suggested one additional nonclinical study, which is  scheduled to begin in the next months, to strengthen the available nonclinical information to highlight the unique pharmacology of AP-003, the formulation of which is exclusive to BetterLife and to which no other company in the world has access.

“BetterLife plans an additional pre-IND interaction with FDA prior to submitting the IND in the U.S. to  discuss the data from the nonclinical study, clinical trial data from Australia, and to outline the remaining path to a timely  application for marketing approval,” he concluded.

AP-003 is the Company’s proprietary and patented inhalation-based interferon alpha 2b formula.  While AP-003 will be initially investigated for efficacy against COVID-19, the Company believes AP-003 has other potential clinical targets such as prevention and prophylaxis of other viral infections, such as Ebola and those caused by other coronaviruses, which BetterLife intends to consider as supplementary development programs. 

Furthermore, since interferon treatment is hypothesized to work by ‘awakening’ the immune system and circumventing the interferon resistance of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus which causes COVID-19) the Company also believes that its AP-003 treatment could be  effective in potential SARS-CoV-2 mutations, such as mutations of the spike proteins . 

