Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:

INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach

and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade AI for their businesses. Infosys applied

AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business

solutions and perceptive experiences. The integrated offering will also

future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing

the risks. With Infosys applied AI, businesses can readily access, deploy and

contextualize services from the applied AI cloud.



This offering will serve businesses, across industries, in building resilience

into their operating model and uncovering smart innovations that deliver renewed

and intuitive customer experiences for the next normal.









Working with Infosys applied AI, companies can discover ways for AI to make an

impact across the enterprise. A growing portfolio of ready-to-use Infosys AI

solutions can be quickly adapted to their specific business needs. For example,

an American bank used one of these solutions to create an NLP-based expense

claims management mobile app. Infosys applied AI also helps enterprises uncover

actionable insights from their data estates, open-source data, and curated data

exchanges on the cloud to build new AI models and use cases. With Infosys

applied AI, businesses can create custom solutions in the AI living labs,

orchestrating offerings from startups and the Infosys partner ecosystem

comprising over 30 leading providers of intelligent automation, AI solutions,

data solutions, and enterprise security.



Future-proof and efficiently scale AI enterprise-wide



With Infosys applied AI, enterprises can build their AI cloud, access open

source AI software as a service on their hybrid cloud infrastructure, and

harness edge AI capabilities. This can work in tandem with any hyperscale cloud

provider's services providing more choices and future-proofing investments. For

example, with Infosys applied AI, a leading communication services provider

created a machine learning workbench for data engineers to collaborate, deliver,

and industrialize a catalog of real-time enterprise-wide business solutions.

Enterprises can also take advantage of a range of cognitive automation services

and platforms to meet their needs.



Derisk AI in the enterprise to manage reputational risks



Businesses can rely on Infosys' membership in consortiums working for AI

standards development. With Infosys applied AI, analytics model Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



