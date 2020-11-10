 

Launching Infosys Applied AI Integrated Offering for Enterprises to Scale and Future-proof AI-powered Transformation

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
10.11.2020, 14:00  |  97   |   |   
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE:
INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
launched Infosys applied AI to help enterprises adopt a comprehensive approach
and roadmap to scaling enterprise-grade AI for their businesses. Infosys applied
AI converges the power of AI, analytics and cloud to deliver new business
solutions and perceptive experiences. The integrated offering will also
future-proof and efficiently scale AI investments enterprise-wide while managing
the risks. With Infosys applied AI, businesses can readily access, deploy and
contextualize services from the applied AI cloud.

This offering will serve businesses, across industries, in building resilience
into their operating model and uncovering smart innovations that deliver renewed
and intuitive customer experiences for the next normal.

Discover ready-to-deploy solutions across the value chain

Working with Infosys applied AI, companies can discover ways for AI to make an
impact across the enterprise. A growing portfolio of ready-to-use Infosys AI
solutions can be quickly adapted to their specific business needs. For example,
an American bank used one of these solutions to create an NLP-based expense
claims management mobile app. Infosys applied AI also helps enterprises uncover
actionable insights from their data estates, open-source data, and curated data
exchanges on the cloud to build new AI models and use cases. With Infosys
applied AI, businesses can create custom solutions in the AI living labs,
orchestrating offerings from startups and the Infosys partner ecosystem
comprising over 30 leading providers of intelligent automation, AI solutions,
data solutions, and enterprise security.

Future-proof and efficiently scale AI enterprise-wide

With Infosys applied AI, enterprises can build their AI cloud, access open
source AI software as a service on their hybrid cloud infrastructure, and
harness edge AI capabilities. This can work in tandem with any hyperscale cloud
provider's services providing more choices and future-proofing investments. For
example, with Infosys applied AI, a leading communication services provider
created a machine learning workbench for data engineers to collaborate, deliver,
and industrialize a catalog of real-time enterprise-wide business solutions.
Enterprises can also take advantage of a range of cognitive automation services
and platforms to meet their needs.

Derisk AI in the enterprise to manage reputational risks

Businesses can rely on Infosys' membership in consortiums working for AI
standards development. With Infosys applied AI, analytics model
