 

Accenture Recognized as a Leader Among Oracle SaaS Business Apps Services Providers

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest report by Forrester on Oracle software-as-a-service (SaaS) services providers. The report, “The Forrester Wave: Services Providers For Oracle SaaS Business Apps, Q4 2020,” analyzes the ten most significant service providers for Oracle SaaS business applications, ranking Accenture as a leader with the top score in both the ‘Current Offering’ and ‘Strategy’ categories.

Accenture named a leader among Oracle SaaS business apps service providers (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the report, full-suite Oracle applications and a future-oriented vision are key differentiators. It notes that, “Accenture excels across multiple types of services and Oracle products, with strengths in business consulting, experience design, and ongoing support services,” adding that “the firm also stands out for its bold vision and the deep investments it makes in go-to-market, innovation, and R&D.” The report also states “…Accenture is well known for aligning with the most cutting-edge trends — from its early investments in cloud to automation and AI now under its myConcerto platform to ecosystem-driven approaches.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader among Oracle SaaS Business Apps service providers,” said Phillip Hazen, senior managing director, Intelligent Platform Services at Accenture. “Today, more than ever before, the cloud is now at the top of the C-suite agenda as businesses transition from a piece-meal approach to a more holistic end-to-end digital transformation with cloud at its core. We believe this report recognizes our unwavering commitment to helping our clients navigate this transformation by delivering business value and innovation acceleration with Oracle technologies.”

Accenture has unmatched global expertise across a full range of Oracle Solutions with thousands of Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for over 25 years and is a Global Cloud Elite-level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle.

The full Forrester report is available here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

