Accenture Recognized as a Leader Among Oracle SaaS Business Apps Services Providers

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest report by Forrester on Oracle software-as-a-service (SaaS) services providers. The report, “ The Forrester Wave: Services Providers For Oracle SaaS Business Apps, Q4 2020 ,” analyzes the ten most significant service providers for Oracle SaaS business applications, ranking Accenture as a leader with the top score in both the ‘Current Offering’ and ‘Strategy’ categories.

Accenture named a leader among Oracle SaaS business apps service providers (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the report, full-suite Oracle applications and a future-oriented vision are key differentiators. It notes that, “Accenture excels across multiple types of services and Oracle products, with strengths in business consulting, experience design, and ongoing support services,” adding that “the firm also stands out for its bold vision and the deep investments it makes in go-to-market, innovation, and R&D.” The report also states “…Accenture is well known for aligning with the most cutting-edge trends — from its early investments in cloud to automation and AI now under its myConcerto platform to ecosystem-driven approaches.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader among Oracle SaaS Business Apps service providers,” said Phillip Hazen, senior managing director, Intelligent Platform Services at Accenture. “Today, more than ever before, the cloud is now at the top of the C-suite agenda as businesses transition from a piece-meal approach to a more holistic end-to-end digital transformation with cloud at its core. We believe this report recognizes our unwavering commitment to helping our clients navigate this transformation by delivering business value and innovation acceleration with Oracle technologies.”

Accenture has unmatched global expertise across a full range of Oracle Solutions with thousands of Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for over 25 years and is a Global Cloud Elite-level member in Oracle PartnerNetwork. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle.

The full Forrester report is available here.

