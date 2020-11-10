 

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Delivers Hybrid Workplace Upgrades to Support COVID-19 Response at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it is delivering an enhanced hybrid workplace experience with its Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions for remote and onsite hospital staff at Erasmus Medical Center (MC), one of the largest medical centers in Europe based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The HPE VDI solution, built on HPE Synergy for a highly secure, software-defined composable infrastructure, and HPE Primera for intelligent storage capabilities, enables Erasmus’ staff to gain faster and easier access to their critical work applications.

Erasmus MC is the largest university hospital in the Netherlands and is one of two laboratories in the country along with RIVM, the Dutch National Institute of Public Health and the Environment, carrying out COVID-19 tests and critical antibody research. Of its approximately 16,000 employees, around 5,000 are non-medical staff and must now work from home under the country’s current COVID-19 guidelines, leading to increased IT infrastructure demand.

In order to meet the medical center’s work-from-home requirements, HPE delivered an improved VDI environment for Erasmus MC, which supports an increased demand for performance, and provides the center’s employees with seamless, secure access to all applications from home. The hospital also upgraded its IT infrastructure to provide onsite staff with faster, more secure access to critical data and applications from anywhere within the hospital. With the enhanced IT environment, doctors and nurses now have faster access to their applications to improve patient care.

"The combination of HPE Primera and HPE Synergy enables us to offer our employees a fast and flexible work environment, both in the hospital and while working at home," said Erwin van den Heuvel, ICT manager at Erasmus MC. "The HPE VDI solution helps our medical staff receive fast access to critical applications, resulting in shorter wait times for patients that need to meet with a doctor or nurse. In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important to provide our non-medical staff with a robust and secure remote working environment to carry out their important work from home.”

An intelligent, scalable and secure infrastructure

The new VDI environment is based on HPE Synergy, a highly-secure, software-defined, composable compute solution, and HPE Primera, an intelligent storage platform for mission-critical applications. These technologies deliver cloud-like agility, extreme resiliency, and seamless scalability to support critical workloads in an intensely demanding medical environment. HPE Synergy and HPE Primera are also integrated with HPE InfoSight, to deliver cloud-based AI-driven operations to monitor, predict and prevent infrastructure problems before they occur.

The HPE VDI solution is managed via an easy-to-use interface, HPE OneView, which provides Erasmus MC with the ability to scale up and down the compute and storage resources separately, and as-needed to respond to the different peaks and demands for IT capacity from the hospital.

"Since the outbreak of COVID-19, HPE has been helping customers worldwide to support their organizations to navigate through various challenges from transitioning to a remote workforce to safely returning employees back to their normal place of work,” said Harry Verbunt, healthcare lead at HPE Netherlands. "Erasmus MC needed an IT solution that would not only meet the increased need for teleworking caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also be able to meet future compute and storage demands for patient care. We are pleased to be able to support Erasmus MC with their important work.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Disclaimer

