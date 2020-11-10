 

Wipro Wins Five-year Software Engineering Services Engagement from ThoughtSpot

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ThoughtSpot is a search and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyze and share real-time business analytics data easily.

As part of the five-year engagement, Wipro will enhance various components of ThoughtSpot’s Search and Analytics platform to help scale feature development. Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and Product POD (accelerated software product engineering model), to deliver software services quickly, reliably and safely. The solutions will help ThoughtSpot sustain their competitive advantage by expediting the launch of new releases to the market.

Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro Limited said, “In the dynamic marketplace, agility has become a strategic need for businesses to retain customer attention. We are delighted to be selected by ThoughtSpot and look forward to accelerating their ability to innovate at scale. This partnership is aligned with our continued efforts to enhance our Artificial Intelligence and Cloud ecosystem and build our growing footprint in the U.S.”

“The analytics market is seeing unprecedented disruption, as technologies like cloud and AI create massive opportunities for organizations that can capitalize on these new capabilities. At ThoughtSpot, we’re committed to helping our customers stay ahead of the curve, providing them with simple yet powerful technology to empower their users and leverage their data like never before,” said Sumeet Arora, Senior Vice President, Head of Engineering, ThoughtSpot. “By partnering with Wipro, we will be able to tap into high value product engineering capabilities and expertise as we scale, and continue to equip our customers with industry leading solutions at the cutting edge of innovation.”

About EngineeringNXT

Wipro’s Industrial and Engineering Services (IES) is the driver for our Engineering Services portfolio. IES facilitate over 500 clients across multiple industries / verticals with a platform to innovate and engineer products, platforms and technologies at scale. This platform of services offerings combines the maturity of engineering processes, the passion for latest technology and the access to a diverse ecosystem to deliver value to customers at various stages of the product or platform life cycle. This is termed as “EngineeringNXT” by Wipro.

