 

Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:59   

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy‘s Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ: IPLDP) shareowners of record on November 30, 2020. The dividends, which are payable on December 15, 2020, are as follows:

$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy’s two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Scott Reigstad
(608) 458-3145

Investor Relations Contact:
 Susan Gille
(608) 458-3956


