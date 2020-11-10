Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy‘s Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ: IPLDP) shareowners of record on November 30, 2020. The dividends, which are payable on December 15, 2020, are as follows:



$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock