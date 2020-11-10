Arch Raises Approximately $1.1 Million with Convertible Note Issuance

Financing with long-term shareholders provides flexibility during product roll-out

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announces that it has raised approximately $1.1M from long-term shareholders.



As part of the capital raising, the Company has issued convertible notes (the “Notes”) to several accredited current investors for the aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.1 million. The Notes accrue simple interest on unpaid principal at a rate of ten percent per year. Features of the Notes allow for payment of principal plus accrued interest at any time up until maturity as well as conversion into common stock under certain conditions (to “Convert”) at a price of $0.25 per share (“Conversion Price”). Noteholders may Convert at any time. The Company may Convert upon raising $5M of equity capital at the Conversion Price or greater or after the stock trades above $0.32 per share for at least 15 days on a volume weighted basis. At maturity, remaining outstanding principal and accrued interest may be either repaid or multiplied by 135% and then Converted at the Conversion Price.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, said, “We appreciate the support provided by our investors as well as the flexibility that this capital provides during the rollout of AC5 Advanced Wound System, which received the required FDA clearance during the pandemic. As discussed during a recent key opinion leader roundtable, pandemic lockdowns are influencing our rollout approach, as there appears to be an increasing backlog of wounds that should be addressed as emergencies rather than electively, particularly in patients with diabetes or vascular disease or who are immobile. Data supports that lockdowns are causing a significant rise in morbidity, including amputations. We believe that AC5 Advanced Wound System can play a role in the management of such wounds.”

As part of the Notes issuances, the Company has also entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with a holder of outstanding Series J Warrants (the “Warrant”) which extends the exercise period of those warrants an additional 18 months.

Further details on the above transactions may be found in the related current report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

