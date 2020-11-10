 

Arch Raises Approximately $1.1 Million with Convertible Note Issuance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 13:50  |  46   |   |   

Financing with long-term shareholders provides flexibility during product roll-out

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announces that it has raised approximately $1.1M from long-term shareholders.

As part of the capital raising, the Company has issued convertible notes (the “Notes”) to several accredited current investors for the aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.1 million. The Notes accrue simple interest on unpaid principal at a rate of ten percent per year. Features of the Notes allow for payment of principal plus accrued interest at any time up until maturity as well as conversion into common stock under certain conditions (to “Convert”) at a price of $0.25 per share (“Conversion Price”). Noteholders may Convert at any time. The Company may Convert upon raising $5M of equity capital at the Conversion Price or greater or after the stock trades above $0.32 per share for at least 15 days on a volume weighted basis. At maturity, remaining outstanding principal and accrued interest may be either repaid or multiplied by 135% and then Converted at the Conversion Price.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, said, “We appreciate the support provided by our investors as well as the flexibility that this capital provides during the rollout of AC5 Advanced Wound System, which received the required FDA clearance during the pandemic. As discussed during a recent key opinion leader roundtable, pandemic lockdowns are influencing our rollout approach, as there appears to be an increasing backlog of wounds that should be addressed as emergencies rather than electively, particularly in patients with diabetes or vascular disease or who are immobile. Data supports that lockdowns are causing a significant rise in morbidity, including amputations. We believe that AC5 Advanced Wound System can play a role in the management of such wounds.”

As part of the Notes issuances, the Company has also entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with a holder of outstanding Series J Warrants (the “Warrant”) which extends the exercise period of those warrants an additional 18 months.

Further details on the above transactions may be found in the related current report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Seite 1 von 3
Arch Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arch Raises Approximately $1.1 Million with Convertible Note Issuance Financing with long-term shareholders provides flexibility during product roll-outFRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Pacific Ethanol Enters Agreement to Sell Idaho Grain Handling Facilities
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Sorrento Announces FDA IND Filing Today for COVI-AMG Neutralizing and High Potency Antibody Against ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Arch Therapeutics’ AC5 Advanced Wound System Presented at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall
22.10.20
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable
14.10.20
Arch Therapeutics Announces Presentations on AC5 Advanced Wound System at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall