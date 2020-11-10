LexaGene to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

 

BEVERLY, Mass, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce that the Company’s CEO and Founder Dr. Jack Regan will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

LexaGene will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group Conference on November 18, 2020 at 1:30pm EST. In addition, Dr. Regan will also be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum on November 19, 2020 at 10am EST.

Dr. Regan states, “This is an excellent opportunity for the Company to showcase LexaGene’s advancements to new groups of retail and institutional investors, particularly during this exciting time in LexaGene’s commercialization journey.”

More information about these conferences can be found on the event page of LexaGene’s website.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Jack Regan
Chief Executive Officer & Director

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Disclaimer

