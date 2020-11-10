UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear

SHANGHAI and TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO confirms today that it has successfully concluded its debut at the annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) held this year from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai. The event also marked the first time UNIQLO hosted The Art and Science of LifeWear, a LifeWear global brand exhibition, in China, following similar events in New York, Paris and London in previous years.

At 1,500 square meters The Art and Science of LifeWear was the largest exhibition space in the customer goods category of the CIIE. The space, known as "Museum of Tomorrow," showcased the innovation and technologies behind iconic UNIQLO products, the craftsmanship that goes into creating high-quality clothing, sustainability initiatives, as well as the first public exhibition of the upcoming +J collection in collaboration with legendary designer Jil Sander.

Additionally, with the upcoming of Double 11, or Singles' Day Sales, the world's largest online shopping festival, UNIQLO demonstrated its seamless online-offline integration by inviting customers to visit the Museum of Tomorrow through a simultaneous online exhibition on the UNIQLO Digital Flagship Store.

Jalin Wu, Group Executive Officer of Fast Retailing and Chief Marketing Officer of UNIQLO Greater China, said, "UNIQLO is pleased to have introduced The Art and Science of LifeWear and its product and services innovations to consumers in China, and around the world, through the CIIE platform. We hope that with our participation we could inspire a better future life, and new lifestyles, for people everywhere. UNIQLO is full of confidence about the Chinese market and consumers going forward, and the company plans to continue to deepen its roots into low tiered cities in China."

The Museum of Tomorrow attracted more than 300 domestic and foreign media, as well as more than 200,000 visitors to experience the exhibition and understand the technology behind the products.

One media representative said that for the first time he saw the technology behind Ultra Light Down, and through technology experiments featuring AIRism and HEATTECH, he realized how many innovations of science and design actually go into a piece of clothing that allows people to switch freely between different life scenarios more efficiently, comfortably, and stylishly.