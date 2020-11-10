 

AR and VR Market Set to Witness Huge Growth Through 2030 P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 14:10  |  26   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the major reasons behind the huge 42.9% CAGR that is set to be witnessed in the global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market between 2020 and 2030 is the increase in the sales of tablets and smartphones. As a result, the industry revenue would grow from $37.0 billion in 2019 to more than $1,274.4 billion in 2030! Between 2019 and 2020, the number of smartphone users on this planet is expected to increase by 9.3%, to 3.5 billion, according to the research report published by P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

This is vastly benefitting the AR and VR market, as smartphones and tablets are fast becoming a preferred hardware interface for deploying AR/VR products. To leverage the versatility of smartphones and tablets as AR/VR interfaces, several companies in the market are providing software development kits (SDKs) for the creation of AR/VR smartphone apps. Moreover, smartphone- and tablet-based AR/VR solutions are being provided for architecture, designing, furnishing, education, and e-commerce purposes.

Get the sample copy of this report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market/report-sample

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the AR and VR market is being impacted negatively, because the lockdown implemented in various nations has resulted in a stoppage in the manufacturing and supply of devices. In addition, as a large number of people are working on reduced salaries or not working at all due to job cuts, they are not procuring non-essential goods, such as AR/VR consoles.

Browse report with detailed TOC on AR and VR Market Research Report: By Type (AR, VR), Offering (Hardware, Software), Device Type (AR Devices, VR Devices), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

The consumer classification, under the application segment, held the largest share in the AR and VR market in the past, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come. As individuals become aware of the utility of the AR and VR technologies in their everyday life, they are rapidly procuring related devices. With the increasing disposable income, a rising number of consumers are spending on AR/VR-driven gaming solutions, as they now want a more immersive experience.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AR and VR Market Set to Witness Huge Growth Through 2030 P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - One of the major reasons behind the huge 42.9% CAGR that is set to be witnessed in the global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market between 2020 and 2030 is the increase in the sales of tablets …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) Leads 20 Different Countries in a Global Declaration of ...
Asset Integrity Management Market worth $24.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Post Show Report Available for China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE 2020)
TROUVER Double 11 Festival Vacuum Deals Starts from 12: 00AM Nov.11
Private LTE & 5G Network Market Acts as Key Enabler of Industrial IoT Networks, Market to Clock a ...
FairCom kicks off new era of database technology
Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of ...
Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2020
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy